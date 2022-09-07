Miracle Worker

“The Miracle Worker,” directed by Cindi Winstead, opens the 43rd season of the Carroll County Community Theatre.

 Steven Broome

“The Miracle Worker,” directed by Cindi Winstead, opens the 43rd season of the Carroll County Community Theatre. The Miracle Worker is the story of Helen Keller and er governess Annie Sullivan. Helen was born blind and deaf. Because of this, she is a wild, unmanageable child. Annie Sullivan is hired to care for her. Despite all expectations, Annie teaches Helen to speak and read braille. Performance dates are September 16-18. Tickets are $10.

”The Miracle Worker” is followed by “A Christmas Story.” “A Christmas Story is the beloved classic story of Ralphie Parker’s dogged pursuit of a “Red Ryder” bb gun for Christmas, even though every adult he asks tells him “But Ralphie, you’ll shoot your eye out.” Auditions for “A Christmas Story” will be held on September 19 and 20 at 6:30 in the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center. Performance dates are December 1-4 Tickets are $10.

Trending Videos