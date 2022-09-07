“The Miracle Worker,” directed by Cindi Winstead, opens the 43rd season of the Carroll County Community Theatre. The Miracle Worker is the story of Helen Keller and er governess Annie Sullivan. Helen was born blind and deaf. Because of this, she is a wild, unmanageable child. Annie Sullivan is hired to care for her. Despite all expectations, Annie teaches Helen to speak and read braille. Performance dates are September 16-18. Tickets are $10.
”The Miracle Worker” is followed by “A Christmas Story.” “A Christmas Story is the beloved classic story of Ralphie Parker’s dogged pursuit of a “Red Ryder” bb gun for Christmas, even though every adult he asks tells him “But Ralphie, you’ll shoot your eye out.” Auditions for “A Christmas Story” will be held on September 19 and 20 at 6:30 in the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center. Performance dates are December 1-4 Tickets are $10.
The final show this season will be “Steel Magnolias.” “Steel Magnolias” revolves around a group of women who have their hair done in Truvy Jones beauty shop. The women confront life’s challenges, some funny and some not, during their time in the beauty shop. Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” will be held on December 12 and 13 at 6:30 in the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center. Performance dates are over two weekends: March 10-12, and March 17-19 Tickets are $15..
According to the Carroll County Community Theatre President, John Stephens, “We usually include a musical in our season but, this season, the University of West Georgia Theatre Program has asked us to collaborate with them on a production of “Cinderella,” to be presented at the Carrolton Arts Center in late March. The Board did not think that we could handle two musicals back-to-back so we decided to present “Steel Magnolias”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.