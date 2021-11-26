If you were raised in America, there’s a great likelihood that you have come in contact with a handmade quilt. It might have been at your grandmother’s house when she was airing out bedding in the spring. It might have been as a child – in a house without central heat where the quilts were piled up four-deep.
Wikipedia defines the quilt, “the stitching together of layers of padding and fabric, may date back as far as ancient Egypt” Since then, quilts have been a part of our lives – present at picnics, weddings, and even births. Of all the American art forms, nothing evokes “home” like the cobbling together of fabric, making something out of nothing.
Quilters are interesting individuals. I come from a long line of the- women who knew how to live hard and find beauty in that hardship. They understood that even in the darkest of times, binding things together would keep you from falling apart.
Now, I would never claim to be a quilter, although I know my way around a quilting frame. My favorite times I can remember were on a few cold days of winter when Mama would put a quilt in and all the girls (and some of the boys- Bill gave it a try several times and Lyle had the littlest stitches of any of us) would sit around and work the day away. Work our jaws, mostly, as we caught up with stories about aunts and cousins and babies, all the things you crave knowing when you’re in a family. And all that talk — all that pride and joy and sorrow went into that quilt too. Those are the secret ingredients you use when you make a quilt.
My senior year in high school I pieced together a quilt top and invited all my friends over for a Quilting B. Mama made a big pot of soup and a pone of cornbread. All us girls sat around the quilt frame, stitching and talking about boys we thought were cute and teachers that we loved (and didn’t love). We wiled away a winter afternoon, stitching on our designated blocks. I can look at that quilt to this day and read the signed blocks, remembering each girl fondly; remembering a time that we were all young and filled with hope.
According to Craft Industry Alliance, my family is not alone when it comes to loving quilts. The art form has enjoyed a resurgence over the past few decades. North America has between 9-11 million quilters, a number that’s been stable (between 8-12 million) over the last decade. 98% of quilting consumers are female and 65% are retired. The age band in which quilters started quilting more actively was in their mid-40s. Quilters say they quilt to relax, relieve stress, be creative, and connect with family and friends through gift-giving. The average quilter feels she’s at an intermediate level at making and finishing quilt tops and has been quilting for more than a decade. She starts 8-10 quilts a year and works on projects 6-10 hours a week (up from 5 hours per week in 2017). The average quilter owns 4 different types of sewing machines.
If you’re a quilt fan, or if you just love American art forms, you’re in for a treat next week. A Congregation of Quilts, an old-fashioned church pew quilt show hosted by the West Georgia Quilters Guild returns to Carrollton Presbyterian Church on December 2, 3, and 4, 2021. There you’ll find the historic, neo-gothic sanctuary festooned with over 300 quilts made by members of the West Georgia Quilt Guild. Featured will be over 150 antique and contemporary quilts, in styles from traditional to modern. There will be seasonal quilts, crazy quilts, pieced quilts, and even a few from Frontier Georgia days (1850).
Quilters in the guild are looking forward to the show because it allows them to see what other people have been working on and a chance to show off their own work. On Saturday, Dec. 4, I will be coordinating musicians to play your Holiday and Christmas favorites, highlighting keyboard artists like Bryant Hand, Maryanne Taylor, and Leslie Goldsmith. Also David Pippin will be playing guitar at the Quilt show on Saturday.
The event will be at Carrollton Presbyterian Church, 14 Maple Street, Carrollton GA 30117, and is free to the public and open to all. “A Congregation of Quilts” will be open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, December 4, 2021. But if you’re a closet quilter that yearns to congregate with your people, come to a West Georgia Quilters Guild meeting on the third Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. They gather at the Senior Center at 220 West Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117. Anyone, of any skill level, is welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.