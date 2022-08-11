I don’t know about y’all, but I’m burning slap up. Think Alan Jackson and a Chattahoochee hoochie-koochie. The hotter-than-blue-blazes Summer sun is setting on yet another short-lived Summer break. And, as much as I’d love to still be lounging around St. Augustine Beach with a mess of gator tails, crab-stuffed shrimp, fresh oysters, and sand in my drawers, it is time for me and my fellow teachers throughout Carroll County to welcome your young ‘uns back into our classrooms. So, for better or worse, here is my heartfelt letter to you all:
Dear Parent(s) and Guardian(s),
I am so blessed and happy to have your kid spend about 55 minutes a day with me for the next 170-ish school days. More blessed and happy, even, than my old dog Trixie was when my Paw-Paw would give her a whole catfish head to gnaw on. I tell them as much, as they slide into their desks and begin to rummage through their overstuffed bookbags for a chrome book or another piece of Wrigley’s Spearmint. There may be a day or two that we get just a smidgen sideways when they vainly attempt to sneak a peek at their cell phones or when the impeccable timing of an over-active bladder will become a thing the day an essay is due. Bless their ornery hearts.
A close friend once confided to me, “I don’t see how you’ve done it this long,” giving me the side-eye as if I had some sort of ailment that the laying on of hands couldn’t cure. “You love ‘em, teach ‘em, and love them some more,” I chimed, as I reached for a bottle of Kutnow’s Powder and some good ol’ swamp root in order to cure my supposed ails. Many moons ago, my brother put it more succinctly: “Of course, those who can’t, teach.” Just between us, my Mama let him eat dirt wild onions while he played under high-voltage powerlines until he was 14.
There’s a reason I’m the fa-vo-rite, but that’s another story.
As sure as my Aunt Luena could talk the hide off of a black angus cow, I will have a lesson that may flop or a discussion that will fall flatter than a fritter. It happens to all of us. Besides, it ain’t a discussion here or a lesson there that your child will fondly recall down the road; it’ll be how they were welcomed and loved. Once, when I least expected it, a former student messaged me: “I mean this when I say it . . . you saved my life. There were so many times when I wanted to give up, but I didn't because I was afraid that I would miss something amazing in your class. I can never thank you enough for the support you gave me.”
In the words of one Elvis Aaron Presley, “Glory, glory, hallelujah!”
Oh, and speaking on what will commence in my classroom, we have a curriculum map and standards that we follow – weekly lesson plans, too. My Thursday planning period is when we get our bearings straight for the next week, but so is an early Saturday morning, over a mighty stout cuppa Eight O’Clock. Or, a late-evening Sunday night, just as the treefrogs begin to sing their dusky tune. And don’t get me to yacking about grading, especially essays. As Ben Franklin exclaimed after helping to pen our Constitution, “Nothing is certain in this world but death, taxes, and the grading of essays.”
Okay, well, that last part might be a stretch, but the Holy Spirit got a hold of me.
My hope, aside from wanting your son or daughter to become better readers, better writers, and better people, is for y’all to be encouragers – most especially for them and, well, for us teachers, too. It gives me a jolt of energy comparable to when I would grab the naked wire of my Paw-Paw’s electric fence when I was almost 11 ½. Aside from a supportive administration, there are no bigger assets to me than supportive parents and guardians. I know who you are, and I’m much obliged. Much obliged.
So, as the light of August dawns on another school year, I will welcome my 22nd group of kids with great anticipation and hope. Please know that I’ll treat them like me own. After all, I promise that I’ll love ‘em, teach ‘em, and love ‘em some more.
By golly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Peace, love, and blessings,
