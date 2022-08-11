I don’t know about y’all, but I’m burning slap up. Think Alan Jackson and a Chattahoochee hoochie-koochie. The hotter-than-blue-blazes Summer sun is setting on yet another short-lived Summer break. And, as much as I’d love to still be lounging around St. Augustine Beach with a mess of gator tails, crab-stuffed shrimp, fresh oysters, and sand in my drawers, it is time for me and my fellow teachers throughout Carroll County to welcome your young ‘uns back into our classrooms. So, for better or worse, here is my heartfelt letter to you all:

Dear Parent(s) and Guardian(s),

