The other evening, I enjoyed a lovely dinner with a friend at a very nice restaurant in Atlanta. We were attending a church conference together for a couple of days. Because we didn’t have a reservation and the wait was going to be quite long, we decided to sit outside where we could be seated immediately. The weather was pleasantly warm, even as the sun was going down. It was a perfect evening.

The next morning, I woke up with my eyes feeling like sandpaper. I put in my right contact lens. It was a brand-new lens, but it felt like it was all dried out. I tried the left lens. Same thing. Reluctantly, I decided to forgo my contacts and wear my glasses, which I usually only wear at night. Even though I really like my colorful frames and see quite well in my glasses, I prefer to wear contacts. Somewhere inside, I’m still the nerdy, awkward teenager with the oversized glasses and thick lenses.

