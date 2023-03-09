The other evening, I enjoyed a lovely dinner with a friend at a very nice restaurant in Atlanta. We were attending a church conference together for a couple of days. Because we didn’t have a reservation and the wait was going to be quite long, we decided to sit outside where we could be seated immediately. The weather was pleasantly warm, even as the sun was going down. It was a perfect evening.
The next morning, I woke up with my eyes feeling like sandpaper. I put in my right contact lens. It was a brand-new lens, but it felt like it was all dried out. I tried the left lens. Same thing. Reluctantly, I decided to forgo my contacts and wear my glasses, which I usually only wear at night. Even though I really like my colorful frames and see quite well in my glasses, I prefer to wear contacts. Somewhere inside, I’m still the nerdy, awkward teenager with the oversized glasses and thick lenses.
The next evening, a group of us returned to the same restaurant. We asked about sitting outside again, but the maître d’ suggested we might prefer an inside table, as the pollen count was quite high. That’s when the light bulb went on. My sandpaper eyes were the result of spending an evening being bathed in pollen. Our perfectly wonderful evening had also been an allergy inducing pollen attack. Good and evil can sometimes come in the same delightful experience.
It’s hard to know when our good intentions or ignorance of the whole situation can lead to something bad or unpleasant. A lovely evening can also include microscopic allergens that do their damage before we realize what is going on. And yet, pollen is a necessary part of spring that brings promises of future flowers. My itchy eyes are small sacrifice for the glorious rainbow of new life that will emerge in a few weeks.
Figuring out how to sort through the good and the bad, the risk and the reward, the sacrifice and the promise is the work of ethicists and theologians and poets. Those who take a step back and observe the bigger picture or take a deep dive into the unknown discover that what we don’t know can hurt us and what we come to know after the fact can keep us from making the same mistake twice. As a pastor-theologian, I’m called to think about the bigger picture of how God is at work in the world and in the lives of human beings in the world. God is the creator of pollen and bees as much as God is the creator of me and my itchy eyes. God’s plan can include both pollen and my allergies to pollen, and only when I bump into spring does a problem emerge for me. God may be aware and sorry for my itchy eyes, but that doesn’t keep God from allowing pollen to do its thing.
Of course, all this is rather a small concern, but it leads me to a larger thought. The world is not made for my comfort and my enjoyment alone. The creation includes every creature and form of life from the great white sharks to the tiniest of bacteria. Each plays some part in the creation. Each has its purpose and life to live. Sometimes, we bump up against each other and the results cause harm or problems for one or the other. The Bible says the lion and the lamb shall lie down together, but in our world, the lion still devours the lamb. Our world is being redeemed, but the fullness of that redemption is not yet realized. In the meantime, we live with the imperfections and the hardships of evil and accidents, and we learn by considering that in the grand design of creation, God’s plan is not always about us. Maybe in this season, God is busy with the honeybees and trusts that we humans have enough smarts to take our allergy medicine until the pollen subsides. In the meantime, I’ll be wearing my glasses and giving thanks for the gift of life in all its forms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.