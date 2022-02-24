Some repairs on Tallapoosa’s downtown sidewalks uncovered a surprise. When the concrete sidewalk on Alewine and U.S. 78 was removed it revealed a tunnel with steps, doors and windows.
“We assumed that was all filled in and dirt under there,” said Tallapoosa City Manager Philip Eidson during a Tallapoosa City Council meeting. “But apparently there was a tunnel built under there.”
After the meeting, he said he wasn’t sure what the purpose of the tunnel might be.
There is an old legend about tunnels being built under the downtown. The stories vary. Some say the tunnels were built by bootleggers. Others say they were created when the construction of Highway 78 buried the lower levels of shops on that street. Others say it was a subterranean shopping and entertainment zone akin to Underground Atlanta.
“It’s sort of a mystery thing in a way,” said Mary Tolleson, one of the members of the Tallapoosa Historical Society. But she dismisses the idea of a tunnel system under the town as stories that have grown over time.
Don Smith, 90, who grew up in Tallapoosa, said those so-called tunnels were actually something more mundane — a ventilation system back before modern day heating and air conditioning were the norm.
Much like the old grates in New York City’s sidewalks that provided ventilation for the subways — remember the one made famous when Marilyn Monroe stepped on it sending her skirt billowing in front of New York City photographers — Tallapoosa once had similar grates along its sidewalks that looked into so-called tunnels. The doors and windows in the basements of many of the shops along Head Avenue, U.S. 78 and Alewine, were the only access to most of those tunnels, Smith said.
“I remember because people would drop money and stuff in it and you couldn’t get it out,” Smith said. “The people who owned the store went in and got whatever they dropped in there.”
At some point, the sidewalks were repoured and the old grates were covered up, he said.
“When I was 15, 16 years old, I prowled all the time. So I went under all these old buildings that I could get under,” Smith said “As far as I know, they never joined; it was individual.”
Smith would have been 15 and 16 in the late 1940s.
Only a couple of the underground walkways are connected, specifically those that were accessed by buildings owned by the same person, Smith said.
Those include the building that is now owned by Jack Jackson and his son, Taylor Jackson, Smith said. During a tour of the basement of the building on the corner of Head Avenue and 78, Taylor Jackson pointed out the bricked up windows that faced both the streets. There is also a doorless entrance onto an underground concrete sidewalk in a brick-lined tunnel that they have closed off at either end to limit access to their building, he said. The sidewalk, Taylor Jackson said, continued on down 78.
He had heard stories that the old door had once been the front door of the building but had been buried by the building of the highway 78.
“This highway used to be lower,” Taylor Jackson said. “You can still see the door frames and where all the window frames where the windows used to be down there and all that used to be where you’d walk into the building. “
But both Tolleson and Smith disagree. Tolleson said that old pictures of the town don’t support that story. The highway was built in 1932 and 1933 and although the railroad was raised, 78 never was, Smith said.
Tolleson’s parents owned a shoe shop in one of the buildings along U.S. 78. It was in the basement level and there was access to the store at street level but there wasn’t any sort of tunnel access, she said. There were other basement level businesses including a bowling alley and a skating rink on either corner of the block of 78 between Alewine and Freeman streets, Tolleson said.
Smith believes that the Jacksons’ building and it’s neighbor on 78 were owned by the same person when they were built and that’s why the underground walkway accesses both of those buildings’ basements.
Taylor Jackson noted that the old heating system once heated more than just their building. Opposite the door, in a carved-out section of the floor once sat an oversized, old furnace, Taylor Jackson said. It obviously fed heat into other buildings.
“You can see where the holes ran out to all the different buildings,” he said pointing to the round patches in the wall that covered where the pipes left their basement.
That could mean that Smith is right about the tunnel there. But it doesn’t explain the tunnel that the city uncovered on Alewine. But the doors and windows in the basement looking into the tunnel offer the explanation that it also offered street level access to the basement skating rink that once did business there.
It was eventually completely covered over with sidewalk and forgotten, Tolleson and Smith said.
Of course there could be tunnels elsewhere. There are stories of them crisscrossing underneath Tallapoosa’s downtown, giving bootleggers free rein of the underground town, but that’s another tale, perhaps a tall tale.
