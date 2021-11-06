Editor’s note — this is the first of a three-part series.
“This is the West, sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” — “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
On July 8, 1898, gunshots ripped across an open twilight sky, ending the life of one of the Old West’s most notorious bunco-steerers, sure-thing men, flim-flammers, and bamboozlers.
Jefferson Randolph “Soapy” Smith, a former resident of Coweta County, lay sprawled out and oozing blood on an Alaskan wharf. His reign as the “King of Skagway” was over; his last bluff had — quite literally — been called. And as the outlaw, swindler and conman breathed his last, he passed from the realm of mortality into legend.
Having grown up among respectable people around Newnan, Smith moved through the frontier towns of the west, living a life that tracked every Old West trope you’ve seen in movies and on TV. Smith made a living by cheating others of their money, running saloons and brothels, and ruling boom towns with violence, all with a suave manner and a peculiarly Southern sense of wry humor.
He encountered the likes of Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and Robert Ford, murderer of Jesse James. Frequently broke but often rich, Smith was sometimes accused of things he didn’t do and ultimately left the family he loved with a legacy of villainy and avarice.
He earned the nickname “soapy” from the “Prize Package Soap Sell,” one of the cons he used to separate boomtown miners from their money. Drawing up a crowd to a suitcase he set up in the middle of a dusty Western street, he would take cubes of nickel soap and wrap some with paper money, usually $100 bills.
Re-wrapped in plain paper, Smith would begin to hawk the soap to the crowd, touting the dollars concealed inside, until a shill planted in the audience announced he had hit the jackpot. That would prompt the crowd to buy up the nickel soaps for $1 a pop, little knowing that Smith had made sure they only got 5-cent cubes with no prize inside.
Smith ran that scam for decades, but it was only one of his many frauds. There was the time he created a “petrified man” out of concrete and charged admission for lectures on how the supposed fossilized human had been found. He charged folks for telegrams from a “telegraph office” connected to nowhere. And wherever he roamed, from Texas, to Colorado and the Pacific Northwest, he ran crooked card tables at saloons and gambling halls.
Smith followed the trail of easy marks; men and women on the move west in search of fame and especially fortune. Of course, Smith’s aim was to make their fortunes his own. And he didn’t exactly keep his scams and cons a secret — in fact he was notorious across the Old West. People were drawn to him, either because of or in spite of his reputation.
He flourished in a time when more colorful figures of the era were fading away. He was, in the words of his biographer — and his descendant, Jeff Smith — one of the last of his kind, a throwback to a time before the frontier became civilized, always one step ahead of the forces of law and order.
Soapy’s colorful life is told in Jeff Smith’s book, “Alias Soapy Smith: The Life and Death of a Scoundrel.” It draws from a wide array of historical documents that his ancestor Soapy left behind for his family and descendants.
That life began on Nov. 2, 1860, 161 years ago this week, in the ancestral home of the Smith family outside Newnan.
It was a slaveholding family of distinction. Smith’s grandfather, Ira Ellis Smith, had moved to Coweta County in 1821. The elder Smith had served in the War of 1812 and the Virginia Militia. He made himself very popular in the region that recently had been forcibly cleared of Creek (Muscogee) people, and was elected to the state House of Representatives, serving from 1832 to 1837, then again in 1851. He then served in the state Senate.
Soapy’s father and namesake, Jefferson R. Smith, was born at the family home in 1831 and married Emily Edmundson the year before Jeff Jr. was born. Soapy’s father was himself elected a state representative in 1856.
The Civil War, which burned through Georgia between 1861 and 1865, destroyed the family fortune. After the war, Smith’s father tried various things to restore his former life, but with no real success.
It was around 1875 that Smith senior decided to move his young family out to Texas and to try to reignite his law career. Other members of the family, including some cousins, either went along with them or joined them outside Austin in a town called Round Rock.
The young man who would become known as Soapy Smith did not start out to be a criminal. In fact, he became a salesman, and the sales talk that he mastered would later prove invaluable at the short cons and other schemes for which he would later become known.
It’s hard to trace exactly when Jefferson Smith turned from a life of honest work to common crime, but his biographer thinks Smith’s fascination with villainy began when he witnessed the shootout that would claim the life of one of Texas’ most notorious outlaws, Sam Bass.
Bass had risen to infamy as the daring leader of an outlaw gang in the classic Western style. Like Soapy, Bass had come to Texas looking for honest work but found robbery to be an easier line. He and his gang intercepted the Union Pacific Railroad gold train in September 1877 and robbed it of over $60,000. Bass immediately returned to Texas, started a new gang, preying on stagecoaches and passenger trains.
Obviously, this drew the attention of law enforcement, in particular the Texas Rangers. One of Bass’ men turned informant and set Bass up for a Ranger ambush at Round Rock, where the gang had planned to rob a bank. While scouting the town on July 18, 1878, two gang members — wearing guns, in violation of town policy — were spotted by a deputy sheriff, and when he accosted them, they killed the deputy.
As Bass was fleeing through the streets, a rolling gun battle erupted in which Bass was shot by another Ranger. Apparently this happened right in front of the soon-to-be Soapy Smith and one of Smith’s cousins. Bass escaped but soon was found lying wounded in a pasture outside of town deserted by his gang. He died shortly after.
Bass’ exploits had made him a media celebrity and young Soapy apparently found more appeal to that aspect of Bass’ life than its blazing end, which he had himself seen. Jeff Smith, the biographer, said that not long after the shootout at Round Rock, Soapy left his respectable family behind to begin his career as a professional criminal.
As a “sure-thing” man, Soapy would learn how to spot a mark, then use the oily slick salesman patter he had learned to convince his victim that whatever con Soapy was pulling was a can’t-lose proposition.
Young Smith would travel around, following fairs, selling cheap trinkets and fake jewelry in what was known as the “Cheap John” scam — making the victims believe the goods were more valuable than they were. He also learned the literal tricks of the con artist’s trade, such as the shell game and three-card Monte.
Smith fell in with a rough crowd, but his Southern charm and intelligence played to his advantage. He organized a loose team of bunco artists, cardsharps, and confidence tricksters into the core of what later would be known across the West as the Soap Gang, named after Smith’s most famous scam. All these men had refined, specialized skills in separating dupes from their cash.
As individuals, these criminals had to live as drifters, but as a team, under Soapy’s leadership, they could have real influence. Pooling his gang’s assets, Soapy was able to bribe lawmen and politicians, as well as pay for the best lawyers to defend his gang members from whatever legal entanglements they ran into.
Unfortunately for Soapy and his gang, they became so successful with their scams that their best cons became the target of new laws passed by the Texas legislature. Also, the team’s racket had become notorious among potential victims, scaring them away.
But beyond the setting sun, Soapy saw new opportunities farther West, in the boomtowns that were filling up with folks seeking to start new lives. Just like those, Soapy and his gang, in the parlance of the day, decided to “light out for the territories.”
