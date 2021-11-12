“My God! Don’t shoot!” - Jefferson Randolph “Soapy” Smith II (reputed last words)
Editor’s note - This is the final article in a three-part series.
Jefferson “Soapy” Smith left Coweta County just after the Civil War, moving west with the great migration of people looking for new chances and opportunities in the wide territories. But while most of their motivations were built on optimism, Smith’s reasons were different.
Smith rose to become one of the greatest con artists and gangsters in the history of the Old West. Moving from one boomtown to the next, Smith and his gang fleeced, bamboozled, flim-flammed, and generally robbed the greenhorns and naive yokels who were lured into the gang's gambling dens and saloons.
For a time, Smith was very successful in this line and became the leader of the underworld in Denver, doing so with increasing violence and by corrupting civic and law authorities into his empire. But there were those who wanted law and order for their cities, and eventually, they were able to make life so precarious for Smith and his crew that they left town.
In August, 1896, gold was discovered in the Klondike, a region in Canada’s Yukon bordering on the U.S. territory of Alaska. That precipitated the same kind of gold rush that was first seen in Georgia in the 1820s, and later in California in the 1850s. Getting to the region was difficult for the would-be miners, and their trek often began in the boomtown of Skagway.
That’s where Jefferson Smith and his gang rolled up in 1897. The town had already attracted its fair share of swindlers preying on the newly arrived “cheechakos,” a Chinook term for “tenderfoot.” As Smith’s biographer -- and namesake Jeff Smith -- says, it was incredibly easy to be a bunco artist in Skagway; the miners were in such a hurry to be off to the goldfields they seldom bothered to complain about being skinned a little by gamblers.
Smith’s experienced crew was highly organized and Smith was determined to replicate his successes in Colorado. They came into town and quickly had it under their control. They even had the U.S. marshal on the payroll.
Smith’s gang were experienced practitioners of the same kinds of cons that exist today; three-card Monte, for example, or long cons that involved many actors following a script. But being from the South, Smith added an extra flair to some of his confidence tricks. That included the fake telegram scam.
Smith operated the telegraph office in Skagway. What made that unusual was that there was no telegraph in Skagway; the “office” was just a shack with wires that went nowhere. An unsuspecting mark would enter the office and pay $5 for “sending” a telegram, then meet up later with the office operator -- a Smith confederate -- who, acting all friendly-like, would waylay the innocent lamb into a crooked card game or two.
Smith operated several saloons in town, the most famous of which was Jeff Smith’s Parlor, which he opened in 1898, and which served as an unofficial “city hall” because that’s where Smith ran his operations.
Several times during his career, Soapy would wryly claim that his gambling dens provided a hard education to the gullible and to those easily led astray by vice. In other words, victims of his scams were, with their trustworthy nature, almost asking to be scammed.
But in Skagway -- just as in Denver and other locales Smith had run -- there was an element that wanted law and order. Some of them were willing to do whatever it took to force the gamers and vice agents out of town, so they formed a vigilante force and called themselves the “Committee of 101” citizens.
This group posted signs across town warning “all confidence, bunco, and sure-thing men” to leave town immediately or face unspecified “prompt action.” But Smith was not about to take this challenge lying down. He printed up his own signs declaring that his “Committee of 317” citizens were the actual “law-abiding citizens” in the town, and that they would resist any act of vigilantism.
When the Spanish American War broke out, Smith went further to consolidate his hold. He formed an all-volunteer fighting force which he maneuvered to be recognized by the War Department. But he used that recognition to threaten martial law in town should the 101 vigilante commission make a move against him and his gang.
It was clear that a collision was coming between the townsfolk and Smith’s gang. And that collision took place on July 8, 1898.
On that day, a man named John Stewart arrived in town, returning from his gold claim in the Klondike and carrying a canvas pouch filled with some $3,000 in gold dust -- about $81,000 in modern money. Checking into a hotel to await the arrival of an outgoing steamer, he stashed the gold and went out to see the sights.
As had happened with so many other visitors to the town, he soon met up with two of Smith’s confederates. Acting friendly, they eventually convinced Stewart to join a game of three-card Monte in an alleyway beside Jeff Smith’s Parlor, convincing Stewart that he could easily win some quick cash. Instead, Stewart quickly lost the cash he was carrying.
One of the men offered to return the cash so they could continue to play the game, but also asked Stewart for proof he could pay back any further losses. Of course, the gang’s network of spies knew that Stewart had a pouch full of gold dust, which they convinced Stewart to retrieve from his hotel.
As they continued to gamble, it suddenly dawned on Stewart that he was being fleeced. When he refused to pay his losses, an argument ensued, during which Stewart was grabbed, and the entire pouch of gold was seized. The gang then fled, leaving Stewart suddenly alone and broke.
Some victims of the Smith gang had, in similar circumstances, slunk off ashamed of their own gullibility. Not Stewart, however. He began to loudly complain to everyone in the vicinity that he had been robbed. The uproar Stewart drew continued to snowball until it got the attention of the vigilante forces.
Smith might have smoothed things over by making sure Stewart got most, if not all, of his losses back; he had done similar things when previous victims of his gang caused a stir. But with his enemies using the incident to rile up the townsfolk against him, Smith became obstinate and defended the swindlers, saying Stewart had lost his money in a “square” game.
The uproar in town grew so persistent that the U.S. Commissioner -- who was not on Smith’s payroll -- was summoned. In a meeting at his office, the commissioner ordered Smith to turn in the gang members responsible for Stewart’s swindle. But Smith doubled down on his claim that Stewart had lost his money fair and square, then stormed out. Many citizens had gathered around the office, and the commissioner asked if they would be willing to arrest Smith and his entire gang if he issued warrants.
It was what the vigilantes had been waiting for. One group organized a meeting inside a building, while another group assembled in a warehouse on a wharf that projected into Skagway bay, both considering how to execute their ultimate showdown with Smith.
At a little before 9 p.m., Smith, who was meeting with his cronies at his bar (and by now thoroughly lubricated with alcohol), was tipped off by a reporter covering the events that the group on the wharf were about to make their move. Smith grabbed a rifle and headed out to the wharf, determined to force his way into the meeting. Many times in the past, he had headed off trouble by talking himself out of it, and he was apparently thinking he could do so again.
Draping the rifle over his shoulder, Smith marched down the streets to the bay with several of his men following. When he reached the wharf, Smith was confronted by three men posted outside the warehouse to guard the meeting. One of the men was Frank Reid, a former bartender for Smith, who was armed with a .38 revolver. Smith walked up to Reid and began to argue with him. It was now about 9:30 p.m. and there was still light in the sky.
There are many conflicting stories about what happened next, but it appears that Smith tried to strike Reid with the barrel of his rifle. Reid raised his arm to block the blow and grabbed the barrel. Both men began to scuffle over the weapon. As Reid pushed down on the barrel, he also drew his revolver. He pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. Reid tried to shoot again as Smith pulled his rifle free and pointed it at Reid.
Both guns fired at the same instant, then there was a series of more shots, after which Reid collapsed onto the wharf. Both he and Smith were wounded, but Smith was still standing. The members of Smith’s gang ran to his aid, while the other guards ran toward Reid. A scuffle over Smith’s rifle ensued, during which he was either shot by his own weapon, or by Reid, who rose up to fire from the wharf boardwalk.
Shot through the heart, Smith fell backward -- dead before he hit the boards. Like a gambler, or, more precisely, like one of his gambling victims, Smith had wagered he could stop the vigilantes, but lost.
Reid, severely wounded, lingered a few days, and when he died the townsfolk hailed him as a hero. Smith’s gang, meanwhile, fled leaderless to various points of the compass.
Today, 123 years after his death, the folks in Skagway remember the legend of Jefferson “Soapy” Smith with an annual festival, and his bar remains a tourist attraction. As for the man himself, he lies buried in a cemetery outside of town.
Smith had come far -- from a good family in Coweta County, through Texas and Colorado, only to find a bad end over 3,600 miles away in a small mining town he had tried, and failed, to control.
He is now one of those legendary figures of the Old West, whose villainous ways are wrapped in an anodyne cocoon of nostalgic memory. But that, after all, is what makes some legends a legend.
Information for this article was drawn from various sources, especially from the "Alias Soapy Smith" website maintained by Jeff Smith, "Soapy's" descendant and namesake. Jeff Smith is author of "Alias Soapy Smith: The Life and Death of a Scoundrel."
