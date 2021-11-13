Editor’s note — this is the second of a three-part series.
“Caveat Emptor” — Sign over “Soapy” Smith’s Tivoli Club in Denver, a gambling hall where swindling customers was customary.
When Jefferson Randolph “Soapy” Smith arrived in Denver sometime in 1879, the city was no longer on the frontier.
Although it had exploded into life as a gold-mining town, the Colorado city was now one of the largest manufacturing centers in the country. But it was also a place where gambling was rampant, and a town where miners and workers found easy ways to spend their money.
In short, the perfect place for a con man and a swindler like Smith.
Smith had been born into a respectable Coweta County family and became a salesman in Texas after the Civil War. But a life of crime beckoned to him, and he used his salesman skills to master confidence schemes, and to build a gang of highly skilled criminals. And when the law began to be a bother in Texas, Smith and his pals took off for regions more friendly to criminals.
Smith’s biographer (and namesake) Jeff Smith, author of “Alias Soapy Smith: The Life and Death of a Scoundrel” says that the uncontrolled growth of Denver meant that each trainload of new arrivals carried a flock of potential sheep to be sheared by Smith and his confederates.
The section of town between Union Station and 17th Street, where Soapy set up operations, was known as the “Streets of Doom.” It was inevitable that any new arrival walking there would encounter a member of the Soap Gang, the name they acquired for the baited nickel soap scam Smith had perfected years before.
Soapy was able to unite many of the town’s loose-knit con artists into his gang by convincing them it was a good idea and by earning their loyalty. He was, according to biographer Jeff Smith, always ready to help them out, whether they needed money or legal aid.
Ultimately, there were at least 100 bunco steerers working for Smith, directing the unwary into the gang’s dens of vice and gambling. The gang also employed hired muscle, like “Texas Jack” Vermillion, formerly associated with Virgil Earp and another famous ex-Georgia outlaw, “Doc” Holliday.
But Soapy also knew that to protect his operations, he would need help from the locals. There was an unwritten rule that none of Denver’s residents would be drawn into their bunco games. And the Soap Gang spent their money at local stores, making them popular with the merchants. Policemen knew they could call on him to help in difficult police investigations, and local charities knew he was always ready to help feed the poor.
Many of the gamblers in Denver gave saloon keepers a share of their “profits” for letting them run their crooked tables. Smith preferred to literally keep everything in house-and opened his own gambling halls, notably the Tivoli Club at the southeast corner of 17th and Market streets. Either as a fair warning — or as a joke — Soapy mounted a sign over its door with the Latin phrase “Caveat Emptor”; “Let the buyer beware.”
Among the games being played inside was faro, a card game with better odds than poker, but not the way the cardsharps of the 19th century played it, with stacked decks, rigged dealing boxes, and dealers’ sleight of hand. Smith also operated a number of “businesses,” each with their own racket, like fake mining and mineral investment offices, lottery shops and auction houses, and the ever-reliable “Cheap John” con, in which people were duped into believing they were buying expensive goods that were actually junk.
But Smith found time for love while working his scams, even if he found it in a peculiar fashion. Mary Eva Noonan was a singer at the Palace Theater, which was in the same building as the Tivoli Club.
The two met one night in 1885 at another saloon and struck up a conversation. While they were sitting at a table, another man entered the bar and grabbed Mary, forcing a kiss on her. Smith rose to her defense by drawing his revolver and using it to hit the man over the head. The gun went off, and Smith — thinking he had killed the man — fled. Soapy was fined $5 for causing a disturbance, but Mary, praising Smith as a hero, began a relationship with him.
The two were married in 1886 and went on to have three children.
There were, of course, forces within Denver who minded very much that the city allowed vice to flourish, so there were periodic and short-lived efforts to run gamblers and criminals like Soapy Smith out of town.
During one such attempted purge in 1892, Jeff took some of his associates and moved to the silver mining camp later called Creede, Colorado.
He didn’t waste time establishing the same kind of empire he had enjoyed in Denver. Obtaining leases to some low-rent houses, he set up a series of brothels and moved to take control of the saloons and gambling halls.
One of his rivals was Robert Ford — the murderer of Jesse James. Smith’s reputation had preceded him, and so Ford confronted him, telling Smith he needed to leave or be “fitted for a coffin.” But the wily Southerner soon convinced him, as he had many other competitors, that they could work together.
It was also in Creede that Smith met up with Bat Masterson, who was manager of the town’s popular Denver Exchange saloon. The legendary figure was nothing like he was portrayed in the TV series of the late 1950s.
While in Creede, Soapy hatched one of his biggest cons. Obtaining a mummified corpse, or perhaps a concrete cast, Soapy introduced “McGinty, the Petrified Man.” Some say Soapy charged admission for an outlandish lecture on how the prehistoric human had been found, while those waiting in line to see McGinty
were skinned by
Soapy’s henchmen plying their swindles.
When Denver relaxed its anti-vice campaign, Soapy returned and resumed his old ways. But this respite was temporary; the forces of reform were not to be kept at bay.
In 1894, state leaders decided to crack down and make an example of leaders in City Hall who had turned a blind eye to the shenanigans of Smith and his kind. Corrupt officials were flushed out, but others decided to make an armed stand against the state in what was called the “City Hall War.”
These corrupt officials asked Soapy and his gang to help them stay in power and Smith was authorized to hand out deputy sheriff commissions. With a handful of men, the gang entrenched themselves at city hall armed with dynamite bombs that they intended to toss into the ranks of any state militia that came calling.
The militia did arrive, with cannon and Gatling guns, but the war was called off for fear of harming all the bystanders who had gathered to watch the fireworks.
The forces of the corrupt may have celebrated, but Denver’s patience with them was plainly wearing thin. When John Arkins, editor of the Rocky Mountain News, began to attack Smith in print, Soapy and an associate ambushed the newspaperman on the night of June 29, 1898. Arkin was severely injured, his head bashed in by a leaded cane that Smith carried.
Soapy had successfully ruled Denver’s underworld for more than a decade. Episodes like his caning of the editor were becoming more frequent as Smith and his cronies turned more and more to violence. But everywhere Soapy turned, his name, as well as that of his brother Bascomb — who had become part of the gang shortly after the move to Denver — was constantly getting in the newspapers, along with news about frequent saloon brawls that sometimes ended in gunfire.
When Bascomb was charged with attempted murder and sentenced to a year in prison, Soapy left town to avoid the same fate. Soapy tried several times to get Bascomb out of jail, but that could only happen if he returned to testify at the trial. Soapy refused and was declared a fugitive from justice.
With things definitely too warm for him in Colorado, and with his reputation for being a gangster and outlaw well known across the West, it was time for Smith to begin looking elsewhere.
Fortunately, at just about this time, gold had been discovered in the Yukon, in the faraway territory of Alaska. Just as in Colorado, mining camps were being set up in the wilderness and boomtowns were flourishing, full of people coming in from the Lower 48 looking to make fortunes that could be converted into new fortunes for Smith.
So it was that Smith and other members of the gang packed up and headed north. But as Soapy settled into his
old ways in a new place, he did not know that
he had overdrawn his hand. Established now
in Skagway, he could
not know that very shortly he would
meet his doom.
