Camping was our childhood version of Disney. We would head a few miles down the road to Lake Allatoona and spend a night or two in a tent at King's Camp, where the lake was muddy and murky. When we waded into the water, we had to make our way past all the stumps that lurked in the thick mud. That final push into deep water was a mercy. But there was nothing more delicious than the eggs and bacon Mama fried on our Coleman stove the next morning, or the smell of the campfire and the hiss of the Coleman lantern that Daddy hung from a nearby tree. He made it magical, telling us stories and being in a perpetual state of boyhood himself. When you have no money, but you have love, a mud-slide on a hill can be paradise.

Ken and I's camping adventures of late bear no resemblance whatsoever to my childhood adventures. I surprised him with an old camper a couple of years ago, a little thing that is adorable (since I turned it into a turquoise, coral and cream Barbie camper). We fixed it up and took it a few places, only to finally admit that we are two barbarian-sized folk that need not only space to spread out, but room to escape in times of peril. Ken felt hemmed in by the little tiny bed in the back. He never likes to have only one escape route. It's a wonder he wasn't in the military. He'd have been a 5-star general by the time he got done. Our last trip was the tipping point and we realized we would either have to quit camping or get a bigger one. So we took the latter option and found a nicer, newer, bigger camper a couple of weeks ago. It has two exits and a bed that's not the size of a Chiclet. You also don't have to climb over anyone if you have to make a midnight run to the bathroom. We're taking it for a practice run in a few weeks.

