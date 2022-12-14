Minneapolis, Minnesota is known as a Rock hotbed. Prince, The Replacements, Husker Du, and Soul Asylum are all from there. Even so, to my ears, the greatest of the Minneapolis bands is The Jayhawks.
I have so many fond memories of seeing The Jayhawks and listening to their records. Decades after I discovered the band, they continue to release albums and perform for their devoted fanbase. Their last album, ‘XOXO’ came out in 2020 to strong and positive reviews. Though they are not a household name, they should be.
Their third album, and their first for music mogul Rick Rubin’s record label, Def American Records, is the masterpiece called “Hollywood Town Hall” that was released September 15, 1992. It incorporates all the best elements of a great Rock album and of a great Country Album: Superb songs, outstanding performances, and a track order that highlights every song’s strength and beauty. It is ageless, terrific, and satisfying. I love and cherish this album more and more with each passing year.
At the time of its recording, The Jayhawks consisted of Mark Olson on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Gary Louris on lead vocals and electric lead guitar, Marc Perlman on electric bass guitar, and Ken Callahan on the drum kit. The sound they ply on this and subsequent releases is one that celebrates the great close harmonies of The Louvin Brothers, The Everly Brothers, and The Beatles. It has the gnarly fuzz box growl of some of the best Neil Young, and it includes Louris’s unique rhythm style that resembles steel guitar.
When I was first exposed to the record, I was working for Turtles Records and Compact Discs in Knoxville, Tennessee. Among my friends there was assistant manager Chip Holland who routinely played The Jayhawks after “Hollywood Town Hall” came out, often on my morning weekend shifts at the store. It still suits that time of day for a close listen. The album-opener, “Waiting for the Sun”, is introduced by the piano of Benmont Tench, keyboardist in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It is grounded by tastefully groovy drumming courtesy of session artist Charley Drayton, then a member of Keith Richards’s backup band The X-Pensive Winos. The song has a chorus of warmth within a stark set of verses sung from a cold, firsthand experience.
All the album’s songs are top-notch. “Crowded in the Wings” is a sweet, forlorn tune of appreciation. “Clouds” follows that, and is one of my favorite songs by the band. The main riff in its introduction that also reappears in the chorus is only one-upped by the bittersweet, twangy riff within the verses. Louris sounds like a player twice his life experience for the time of the recording, having only begun playing electric lead guitar at the age of 25 after completing college. Late bloomer that he was, his skills have the nuance and style of a music fan, not just a musician.
“Gary has a real great ability to find a part for the song,” Olson says in the Electronic Press Kit (E.P.K.) for the album’s promotion. “That’s one of his gifts as a musician; he just finds these parts,” Olson opines. While many other guitar players look to blow the socks off of listeners with technique, Louris looks to weave his way into the psyche of each song, an approach few bandleaders successfully achieve.
Though Callahan and Olson would both eventually leave The Jayhawks, Louris, Perlman, keyboardist Karen Grotberg and successive drummer Tim O’ Reagan have carried on across six more albums, one with a returning Olson who departed again a year later. Their legacy is one of excellent songs performed with melody and heart. At one point, they regularly played the Atlanta concert circuit. It has been several years since they performed here.
Luckily for fans of the band and new listeners alike, a livestream of their Holiday Concert from the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota is taking place this Saturday, December 17 on www.mandolin.com. I plan to tune in and give myself an early Christmas present. You should too.
