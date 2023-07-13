I had laid claim to it during our first walk-through of the home place. The family crest flag was planted and a treaty signed that staked my claim. This chartered territory is a place to forget about that upcoming tuition bill or how much it’ll cost to fix the haywire computer on the Acura.
My Dad once proclaimed his was the best place to study his upcoming Sunday school lessons. He even went so far as to claim immunity from Mom when she called him to help fold bed linens and various unmentionables.
Rumor had it that this was a signed and notarized document and had been prayed over by the all-male deacon board of the Mountain View Baptist Church.
But that’s another story.
Mine, like my Dad’s before me, would be a sanctuary of sorts, an asylum if you will. I can brush, scrub, and wipe from the top of my salt-and-pepper locks to my hind parts, or just be lost in my thoughts. And it would be all mine.
I don’t know exactly when I lost my claim of divine province. It may have been with the scented Glade Plug-In I noticed back in the early spring, or the Olay bath wash with added cucumber and aloe in a sleek and slender bottle with flowers on it.
“No man is an island entire of itself,” William Blake once put it back when men wore top hats, high collars, and fitted britches.
I think he was onto something.
“The girls are using our bathroom, so I need to use yours.” These words were announced by my significant other well-after the invasion of my private refuge had been invaded by the hostile female forces of our household.
Supposedly, in a sleep-deprived stupor, I mumbled something about my sovereign rights and imminent domain.
“Don’t forget what your Dad told you that time — and don’t be a d.a.” For those of you reading this, “d.a.” does not stand for devil’s advocate or district attorney.
“That time” was when, newly-smitten by Cupid’s arrow, I said something to the effect that Myra Beth was, and I quote, an “angel.”
So, when this angelic being feels the least bit slighted, she will produce a list longer than Saint Nick’s that goes plumb back to that time when you make a flippant comment about one Paul “Bear” Bryant on our second date almost 27 years ago.
“Love to faults is always blind,” I remind my lovely bride. That’s Blake, too.
I would print what Myra Beth’s response was, but Bruce, my editor, reminded me that our subscribers are a family-orientated lot, lest I be subjugated to a pestilence of mice, a plague of locusts, and rurnt communion wine in no particular order. I won’t mention anything about the lightning bolts shooting from her diaphanous eyes. You know, Emperor Palpatine? Like that.
“Love is blind, but it sure as heck ain’t silent.”
I don’t remember what happened next. I awoke about three days later pretty stove up. My left knee is making a popping sound that sounds like a misfiring piston in a ‘69 Chevy S10 pickup. The right side of head had a clump of singed hair follicles.
In short, I was in a mighty bad way. Mighty bad.
I guess what I’m trying to say is this: Even when your private space, your asylum, your ciphering spot has been has been invaded with fruity-smelling Glade Plug-Ins and flowery Olay body wash, don’t put the cart before the horse or write a check your aforementioned hind parts can’t cash. Because before you know it, you’ll be doing your bushing, scrubbing, wiping, and ciphering all with nothing but a corn cob from out behind your barn in your pasture with nary a pot to you-know-what in.
If you feel moved by the Holy Spirit and are led to mail a care package to me, just send it care of me. Address is Biddle’s barn. Highway 5 in Roopville. Send a tube of Silvadene, ginger root, and a case of Magenta from Printer’s Ale, because it’s hotter than a scalded loon out.
Oh, if you happen to come across my pride and a white flag of truce, feel free to include those as well. You’ll find both behind the iced rose’ and white amber-scented Ultimate Hydration Body Cream from Bath and Body Works in my bathroom vanity.
Make that our bathroom vanity.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com.
