Here I am. Back up on my soapbox again. But it’s just old fogey me who likes to do things a certain way because as those of us with this particular leaning like to say: “Because that’s the way we have always done it!”
I am talking about what I have talked about here before. Early voting, which I don’t do.
It’s looking more and more like I may have an easy time voting come November 8 and the mid-term elections. As a matter of fact, the way things are going, it may be only me, the poll workers and a few others at my voting place on Election Day.
From what I am hearing on radio and TV and reading in the papers, vast numbers have already or are going to cast their ballots by taking advantage of the early voting process which started a couple of weeks ago for this election.
When this was written, more than 1 million had voted early in Georgia, setting a record well above the number who voted early in the last mid-term balloting. I am pretty sure I know why there is such a huge rush to the polls this time, but that is fodder for another discussion.
On regular voting day, I may not have to wait long at all since most everyone else may have already done their civic duty. I will sign in, get my little plastic card, slide it in the voting machine slot and vote the old-fashioned way - on Election Day. Well, if it were really old-fashioned, I would get a paper ballot and pencil and fill in the little oval beside the names of the candidates of my choice, but that would make the long lines even longer, and we might not know the results until days later.
Since early voting was introduced several years ago, I have only availed myself of the opportunity one time, and that was in an election that, as I recall, had a record turnout. I voted early then because my work schedule sometimes conflicted with the time the polls were open.
Other than that, since registering to vote at age 17 while a senior in high school and casting my first ballot at 18, which I think was probably in a city council election, I have always been a big fan of Election Day. It’s similar to the excitement of a holiday.
It is an important day because of what it symbolizes and holds in our free society. Voting early certainly doesn’t take away any of that significance (and even adds to it for those for whom it makes voting easier). I like the feel of such a grand tradition that pulls us all together no matter if we vote early or on Election Day, all with the purpose of exercising a most basic and important right of citizenship in a nation that remains steadfast on that privilege.
When I am in the booth considering the candidates on the ballot who have offered themselves for public service or mulling over the ballot questions, I think of those who set forth the standards of free and open elections and the men and women since then who have protected and preserved our democracy.
For free and open voting to remain a cherished right, it behooves all citizens to proudly and boldly participate, whether it’s by voting early or waiting, like me, until Election Day.
I will see you there — or if you have already been, thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.