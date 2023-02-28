There's this cool app on my phone that helps me sleep at night. You can choose all manner of sounds that will make you slumber. Cool, running water; crickets and frogs in the forest; a creaky gate in a cemetery (no thank you). My favorite: gentle beach waves. Oh yes, I wish I were there. It's supposed to help with tinnitus, that lovely ringing in the ears that plagues some of us. I've never understood why that happens but there's all kinds of articles on the internet about how it can be a precursor to some pretty horrid future maladies. My brain is already overactive, so it's probably just a sign of things burning up. I can smell the tar now. We had a friend who died at 37, but everyone said that he'd already lived 74 years since he was one of those people who sucked the marrow out of life. Double prizes.

This last couple of weeks has my shoulders and joints aching like they're at least 85 years old. It's not the years, it's the mileage. I've been planning, decorating, selling real estate (well, trying to), stopping epic disasters, talking to all my people, and staying up way too late at night.

