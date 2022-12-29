Identity Theft

Identity theft and similar scams occur throughout the year, but especially during and immediately after the Christmas season. Steps can be taken to avoid being surprised when you check your credit and debit card statements on a regular basis.

 PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The joys and memories of another Christmas holiday period will linger for many people well after the New Year arrives Sunday.

However, the after effects of another holiday "tradition" could possibly bring not so merry consequences long after the decorations have been put away for another year.

