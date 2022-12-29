The joys and memories of another Christmas holiday period will linger for many people well after the New Year arrives Sunday.
However, the after effects of another holiday "tradition" could possibly bring not so merry consequences long after the decorations have been put away for another year.
The "gifts" that keep on taking rather than giving? Scams.
The Christmas Season has long been a hotbed for the nefarious activity of scamming. The just passed 2022 yuletide period is expected to cost unknowing consumers billions of dollars in what they thought were well intended purchases, primarily made online. Many of those purchases could turn out to be bogus or eventually prove to be worthless in the near future.
The season of goodwill and giving can sometimes lead to be a time of taking by experienced scammers who prey on the uninformed and vulnerable.
Particularly, online Christmas scams appear in multiple forms during the season of giving. And despite the fact that Christmas has passed, the consequences of being scammed may not be known until later in the new year.
Some of the most prevalent scams include:
- Fake and Look-Alike Websites - Ads on Facebook and other social media platforms can sometimes trick unsuspecting victims into sharing their details with a fake “online stores.” They use professional web designs to closely mirror the appearance and feel of a standard retailer's site, but are often riddled with errors like typos, suspicious URLs, or incorrect customer service phone numbers. Since these sites are almost exact copies of official websites, it can be difficult to recognize this type of online fraud.
- Fake Charities (like veterans charity scams) - Con artists will create replica sites to copy the appearance of a legitimate charity’s website, and leverage fake social media campaigns to trick people with generous hearts into making “donations”. Unfortunately, those donations will go directly into the pockets of cybercriminals. Soon after, the fake charity website will disappear.
- Gift Card-Giving Pyramid Schemes- Buy one gift and receive several in return? It sounds enticing. However, gift-trading Christmas scams are actually illegal pyramid schemes. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) labels these social media gift exchanges as "Secret Sister" exchanges. The thief sends you phishing emails, e-cards, or social media messages with an attractive invitation — send just one gift and receive up to 36 gifts back. The scam comes alive when you realize that you won’t actually receive any gifts, and your personal information is now in the hands of a criminal
- Fake Job Postings- Scammers take advantage of eager job seekers by creating bogus employment postings aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants.In this scam, cybercriminals ask for your private details upfront, and even request that you pay for job training or equipment materials before “starting the job.”
- Grandparent Scams- Seniors are at greater risk of falling prey to Christmas scams around the holidays. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that consumers who were the age of 80 and older lost more money ($1,600) to fraud on average when compared to other age groups. Criminals often target a grandparent with this brazen scam, in which they impersonate a grandchild or another young family member requesting money to escape a dire circumstance. Elderly victims may wire payments to a fake account number, only to discover that they've been deceived.
- Gift Card Scams- With gift card scams, an online vendor requests that you purchase gift cards to pay for an item instead of using a credit card or payment app like PayPal. The FTC states that one in four fraud victims have paid with a gift card, making it a popular vehicle for scammers to steal money from consumers. For example, let's say you find a great Christmas gift on eBay or Facebook Marketplace. Rather than paying with a credit card through a secure platform, the seller requests that you pay for your purchase with a gift card. Once the card is activated, it’s no longer trackable. Another type of scam offers free gift cards over unsolicited emails, phone calls, or text messages. Victims may be duped into sharing personal information in order to claim these fictitious cards.
- Puppy Scams- Every Christmas, thousands of children get new puppies. As if on cue, puppy scammers impersonate breeders and post fake litters for sales. Social media ads offering puppies for sale at discounted prices are an immediate red flag. Many phony sellers also ask for money upfront to cover the cost of shipping, insurance, and vaccinations.After wiring $400 to a breeder's website via Western Union, Jo Standridge was taken aback when the site disappeared. She never heard from the seller again — losing both the puppy and her money.
- Travel Phishing Scams- Scams that dangle vacations abroad or local adventures may entice eager vacationers to take advantage of bargain pricing. However, you should be wary of any offers that seem too good to be true. Travel phishing scams use social engineering on spoofed travel websites to harvest personal information. Scam emails that tout free flights, guaranteed travel insurance policies, or inexpensive vacation rentals should also raise an alarm.
So what do you do when you discover that a scammer has left you with a bag of switches rather than legitimate presents?
If you realize you’ve been scammed, it might feel like you have no options for recourse. But it's essential to take action to prevent identity theft, and you might be able to recover your stolen funds in some instances. Here are the first steps to take if you're a victim of a Christmas or holiday scam:
- Report the suspected theft immediately to the Federal Trade Commission website and your financial institution if your cards are provided through your bank or credit union.
- You can also file a police report, so the agency can initiate steps to investigate the theft which will enable you to start a paper trail that you may need for documentation when you start contesting charges and damage done to your credit history.
- Cut off contact immediately. Do not continue communication with the scammers; you only risk exposing further sensitive information.
- Alert family and friends. Tell your contacts not to respond to any suspicious messages requesting money or information.
- Cancel all future payments. If the cybercriminal has access to your bank account or other financial information, contact your bank and cancel any charges immediately. This should help protect you from other types of financial fraud.
- Freeze your credit. A credit freeze (or credit lock) stops fraudsters from opening new accounts or taking out loans in your name. Contact each of the major credit bureaus to request a credit freeze.
- Change your usernames and passwords. If you’ve been hacked or phished, you’ll need to change your usernames and passwords immediately.
- Regularly check your credit report and bank statements. Scammers are almost always after your financial accounts. Check for the warning signs of identity theft — such as strange charges on your bank statement or accounts you don’t recognize. An identity theft protection service like Aura can monitor your credit and statements for you and alert you to any signs of fraud.
- Consider signing up for identity theft protection. US News and World Report lists the following best identity theft protection services services for 2023: IdentityForce, ID Shield, Aura, Zander, IdentityGuard, ID Watchdog, ReliaShiled, Lifelock, IdentityIQ and myFICO. These services come with a monthly fee that ranges from $10 to $20 per month, depending on the company.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Portions of the above information were derived from independent entities, including the FDIC, Better Business Bureau, and US News and World Report.
