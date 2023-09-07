“And it’s very strange, but I think there is something very common — not only in Celtic music — but there is a factor or element in Celtic music that is similar in music that we find in Japan, the United States, Europe, and even China and other Asian countries.” — Nobuo Uematsu

Within walking distance of the Ness River sits one of Scotland’s most iconic pubs and music venues: Hootananny. A red sign announces it as a “ceilidh,” a traditional Scottish or Irish gathering with music, dance, and storytelling. The building’s Celtic architecture is punctuated with a decidedly emphatic red door.