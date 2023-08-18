Imagine a week-long vacation to Panama City Beach. Lodging is excellent. Food is excellent. Even the company, believe it or not, is top shelf.
What if that was free?
For some that have experienced the unthinkable loss of a child, while it may be of no monetary cost, it most certainly isn’t free.
Last Saturday night I was honored to attend and cover the annual Chase The Victory Sneaker Ball.
I went with my blue jacket, dress shirt, and black jeans, because that is formal for me and a brand new pair of Air Force 1’s.
Air Force 1 was my late son’s favorite shoe, and I was able to buy a pair on Saturday afternoon thanks to my church family at Love & Faith Ministries in Snellville, who coincidentally, for his birthday weekend, Pastor Christopher Boatman bought a half dozen pairs of sneakers for youths at a store in Gwinnett County.
But that is entirely another column.
I could not imagine a more amazing night being able to celebrate the Chase The Victory founders Tracy and Kiki McDaniel, who worked hard to put on a first-class event by any standard, all for the honor of their son, Chase, and to help others who are going down the same paths of loss and grief that they have been going through since Chase passed.
The famous Fox Theater’s Egyptian Ballroom is such an amazing place for this event. My second time covering the Sneaker Ball was by far the most emotional.
It occurred to me since that not everyone knows what this remarkable organization does, I am going to start today to help get the word out about the vital services provided.
So let me begin now.
What does Chase The Victory do?
The organization provides free week-long retreats at the beach for families who have experienced the loss of a child. The retreats allow families time to invest in the relationships that matter most.
Those retreats provide a space for broken hearts to heal, find comfort, renew their strength, and connect with other bereaved families on their path towards healing.
Chase The Victory retreats are available to families who have suffered the loss of a child, 21 years and younger. We also offer marriage retreats specifically as a way for couples to reconnect after the loss of their child.
Meals, lodging, and all activities are provided at no cost to the families. There are six such retreats scheduled for 2023.
The Kickback Program gives shoes to teens affected by cancer and kids who need hope.
Every pair of shoes that given away is an opportunity to share the message of hope and encourage a kid to live life in victory, regardless of what they may be facing. Each pair of shoes given away provides a kid with personal confidence, renewed hope, and is a demonstration of love and kindness.
Businesses and individuals who provide new sneakers for the Kickback Program, allow the organization’s reach to go further and impact more kids around Metro-Atlanta and beyond. Your generosity is providing kids with confidence, hope, and joy while they are learning to overcome a difficult time in their life.
Then there is Chase The Victory Bereaved Parents Support Group which is a monthly group for parents who have suffered the loss of a child.
I sat at Table 11 last Saturday night unable to look any direction but face-forward while Tracy McDaniel spoke of his experiences, his emotions, how he has gotten through the days since Chase passed, and I was able place myself directly in his place as if he were speaking my words in his voice.
He got me.
Chase The Victory is making impact, not just in Carroll County, not just in Georgia, but in 22 other states, and as the numbers of childhood deaths rise, so does the need.
This is a club none of us asked to be in, but as I said during the Fentanyl Awareness Summit in March, I am in it now, and now I fight.
The McDaniels are quickly becoming the heavyweight champs.
As has been the case with so many that have crossed paths with this family, neither asked me for a cent. They never asked me for my time, nor my labor.
But because of their cause, their circumstances, and their mission, they absolutely have my heart — and the hearts of so many others.
I certainly hope no one else in this community has to go through what the McDaniels have gone through. But if, and when those tragedies occur, the McDaniels will be waiting with open arms.
