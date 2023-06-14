Wednesday (June 21) will be, according to what I read, the longest day of the year for daylight, which means it is also the official first day of summer.
Oh, woe is me. As I have told you before in this space, hot weather and I just don’t get along. They are necessary in the overall cycle of God’s creation, but heat and humidity send me for a reel.
Not to mention the fact that it also remains daylight until two hours past my bedtime.
Bears hibernate in the winter. I hibernate in the summer and thank the Good Lord above and Mr. Willis Carrier for the invention of air-conditioning. I do appreciate summer, though, when watching in awe the season’s sudden thunderstorms from my front porch rocking chair or when they stir up the river and pelt the tin-roof shelter with mighty raindrops at our camping spot.
Then, too, there is the Fourth of July, baseball, hometown parades like the upcoming Carrollton People's Parade and Bowdon’s Founders’ Day Parade (August 5) and homemade ice cream and ice cold watermelon with a little dash of salt.
According to the calendar, summer lingers on to late September; that’s three long months of mostly staying indoors for me. Hot weather usually mingles with spring before June in these parts, though we have had a nice, but wet, spring this year. The heat usually doesn’t bid adieu until past September, sometimes leaving shirt-sleeve weather for Christmas.
I don’t recall ever being a fan of the weather's heat, not even as a youngster. When others wanted to go swimming, I preferred not to unless it was under the shade in some cool creek. I avoided swimming pools and the beach where the sun bore down relentlessly, and sweat, suntan oil, sand and biting and stinging flying and crawling things of all sorts were a miserable mix to me.
Before I knew the comfort of a window unit air-conditioner for the bedroom, I remember restless nights of trying to go to sleep in a sticky sweat with only the slightly less warm, humid breeze of an old box fan sitting in the bedroom’s one window and no ceiling fan to help stir the air. Wiping off with a wet wash rag was only short-lived relief. Thank goodness we could sleep with the doors open and just the screen doors hooked which allowed for a little more air circulation.
When the temperature sizzled into the 90s, the coolest place I could find short of that shady creek was under the high end of the house which rested on concrete blocks and was not under-pinned. It was there with my dog that I played games in the cool, powdery dirt with make believe soldiers made of sticks and rusty nails and stirred the dirt with a little stick or straw to find doodle-bugs.
If there’s any consolation to having almost reached the longest day of the year and summer time, it’s that after Wednesday every day will get a little bit shorter. This means I can begin the countdown to fall and winter when I can enjoy the outdoor world again and won’t have to go to bed while it’s still daylight.
