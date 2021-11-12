My buddy Allyson and I have a plan to walk every part of the trail in sequence. I had walked some of it but I hadn’t seen all the Greenbelt had to offer. Two weeks later, we’ve finally traveled every bit of its winding eighteen miles.
I was always a fan of the Greenbelt, but I have to say, after seeing it all I’m prouder than ever of this amazing feature we have right here in Carrollton. My favorite part is seeing the creatures that live there. We’ve seen turkeys, redwing blackbirds, a coyote, and a feral cat. One morning it was a funny rabbit that couldn’t decide which way to run. Yesterday morning it was a noble buck that stood like a statue regarding us beneath his spreading rack of antlers. But of all the creatures we’ve encountered, my favorites are the crows.
Early in the morning, the glossy, black birds are out in force. They fly together in a noisy, nosey mob, looking for some kind of mischief to get into. Sometimes I talk to them, cawing in crow-fashion. It was alarming to Allyson at first, but she’s gotten used to it. She asked me why I talk to crows and I told her, “Just in case I ever need them.”
Let me explain. A few years ago we had some bird trouble on the farm. Not just any run-of-the-mill raptor…it was a giant red-tailed hawk. This bird wasn’t notable just because of its size. It had a really bad attitude. When we walked down to the lake, it screeeeeeeed its displeasure at our invasion of its “territory.” It swooped and swept, getting a little too close for comfort to our cat. Then it sat in the top of the tallest tree, shrilling angrily at us. We called him “Genghis Kahn.”
Now, I must admit, if unfriendliness were its only infraction, I would have to let it slide, but it was also coming close to the house. Not just for a drink of water at the birdbath…it was coming to hunt. I wouldn’t begrudge him the surplus of little rodents in the hayfield next to our yard. Genghis Kahn was welcome to them. But when my chickens got on the menu, it meant war.
For example, one day I heard the guineas shrilling out their alarm. It wasn’t the usual “the school bus just went by” alarm. It was the “Hawk, Hawk, HAWK!!” alarm. I went running out for a look. There was no chicken in sight. They had all taken to the safe shadows of the bramble patch. What I did see, sitting in the big oak tree, was the magnificent red-tailed hawk, accompanied by his offspring. Kahn was teaching his baby to hunt our chickens.
In the old days, a chicken hawk would meet an ignoble end at the end of a smoking 4-10 shotgun. But now, with Federal laws against the killing of protected raptor species, it’s a really bad idea to shoot hawks. If the weather hadn’t been so dry, I might have fired some bottle rockets to scare it off. That’s how I once got rid of a pesky owl that thought the cat looked like a nice snack. But with the forest as dry as tinder, shooting little pellets of gunpowder around wasn’t a great idea.
So, what was a girl to do?
Time to call in the crows. They did my dirty work for me.
You wouldn’t think crows would hate hawks. In my time on this planet, I’ve never observed a hawk acting aggressively toward the Corvid brotherhood, but for some reason, crows just despise their guts.
Many times out in the woods, I’ve observed a hawk or an owl held hostage in a tree by a cawing mob of crows. Once they find a big bird, they can keep them pinned down for hours in one place, diving and swooping just out of reach of the furious predator. I also noticed that crows make the same call when they’ve spotted an enemy bird–one long caw, followed by five staccato ones. So, I started imitating that noise and got pretty good at producing it. I learned to say in fluent crow, “Hey guys, here’s that hawk! Come and get it.”
And the amazing thing? As often as not, they came.
Back to Genghis Kahn. I was outside working with a friend in the yard. She was getting some cuttings off one of my mop-head hydrangeas. Suddenly, I heard the hawk keening from the big oak tree that overlooked the chicken pen. Without even thinking, I sounded the alarm–one long caw, followed by five staccato ones, “Here’s the hawk! Come and get it.”
In a few minutes, a crow showed up to see what was going on. He saw the hawk in the tree and echoed the cry. Soon his brothers and sisters showed up and began their dive-bomb maneuvers, flying just close enough to the tree-bound hawk to make him crazy.
Finally, the hawk gave up and flew away for more quiet hunting grounds. The crows cawed in victory.
My friend was mystified. She asked, “Did you just make those crows come and attack that hawk?
I smiled modestly and replied, “No, I just told them that the hawk was here. They did the rest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.