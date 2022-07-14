The boat motor cranked.
I held the rope tightly with water skis strapped to my feet. The water at Fairfield Plantation’s Lake Tara covered my 10-year-old body as the boat began to move forward.
“Just sit like you would on the potty, and hold the rope tightly,” Tommy Haney shouted to me. “The boat will pull you up and all you have to do is point your skis forward and enjoy the ride.”
It took two or three tries before I eventually glided out of the water. And for the first time in my life, I was water skiing.
You can’t have enough adults who love your kids. Growing up, I lived in a neighborhood full of children who roamed the street whose parents always kept a close watch on us.
“Chapel Heights was as close to a Norman Rockwell neighborhood as I’ve ever seen,” my old neighbor Wayne Garner once told me.
It was an atmosphere if your parents didn’t catch you in the middle of mischief, then it was almost certain one of your friends parents definitely would—and they treated you as one of their own.
“I had to spank y’all a few times,” Linda Haney told me and her son Sam a few days ago.
“Y’all deserved it!” echoed her daughter Christy standing nearby.
Next door to the Haney’s house lived the Murrah’s and we tried to act our best around the family patriarch Allen, who we called Big Al. On the wall as you entered Big Al’s house was a paddle that had a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket decal plastered right on the spot where it would hit your fanny.
“It would sting,” said his son Joe. “And on top of that, Daddy always referred to his paddle as 'The Board of Education!'”
Throughout our childhood, we had many adventures with these families and more. We observed Big Al treat his possessions with the uppermost respect whether it was washing his car every day (the cleanest vehicle I’ve ever seen), or handling a piece of wood with love and care (he helped us build winning pine wood derby cars for Cub Scouts). He built a treehouse that served as headquarters for many summer night camp outs and even built a homemade go-cart we rode up and down Azalea Trail hundreds of times until sunset.
In a 2020 interview with “The Washington Post,” Bruce Feiler, author of “Council of Dads,” expressed the importance of kids surrounded by loving adults when he said, “Anthropology has a term for this—the alloparent. It means someone who provides care to a non-descendant. In the past, parents died much more frequently, or might need to be away from the child for long periods of time, so it literally did take a village to raise a child.”
We lived in a terrific village. And the best part was when one of our parents would take us on an adventure away from the village. Tommy Haney took us to see our very first Falcons game and witness the Clown Prince of Basketball Meadowlark Lemon lead the Harlem Globetrotters to a victory over the Washington Generals. But most of all—he had VIP seats and took us all to see professional wrestling live and in person at the West Georgia Fairgrounds.
“Do y’all remember how Granny Heard would sit outside the ring on the front row and every time a wrestler would come near her, she would take out her purse and start hitting him,” said Sam.
“She almost knocked out Gene Anderson of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew after he put Mr. Wrestling #1 in a headlock,” I replied.
“And y’all thought it was real,” said Sam’s sister Michelle.
“It was!” we shouted in unison.
On Christmas Day last year, my dad and I drove to the Murrah’s house to say our goodbye to Big Al. He died later that night.
This past week Joe Murrah and I hugged the Haney family tightly with the loss of Tommy. It’s never easy saying goodbye to a life well lived.
“Don’t cry because it’s over,” advised Dr. Seuss. “Smile because it happened.”
The next time you’re riding along Hay’s Mill Road in Carrollton look for a sign that reads, “The Allen Murrah Guardrail.”
“Allen bugged the hell out of me for weeks to install that guardrail after the GreenBelt was completed when I was Mayor,” Garner once told me as he laughed. “He was concerned a car would go off the road, tumble down the hill and kill someone walking or riding their bike. And he was right. I told the city after the installation was complete to go make a sign and we’ll name it after Allen.”
In so many ways, that’s what these parents did. They made sure the guardrails were always in place for our safety yet they created an atmosphere that welcomed mistakes, mischief, fun, play and most of all—a whole lot of love.
It really does take a village. And for the record—I never got stung by that bee on Big Al’s paddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.