I imagined that he had paused as he typed it to pound on his chest like in one of those old King Kong or Tarzan flicks. Maybe it was his way of telling me to “man up.” I mean, after all, what better way to exhibit your unconditional physical toughness than to type out a message and post it on social media, right?
“It’s just a liberal stunt by Biddle. My kids will never have him as a teacher.”
And to think, I’d never met this man. Don’t know him from Adam. Didn’t way back then and, unfortunately, don’t now. As a matter of fact, for the purposes of anonymity in this story, I’ll refer to this fella as Adam.
You see, Adam had stumbled upon a Facebook post about sponsoring a group of LGBTQIA kids for a club. They needed a place to feel safe and welcomed and asked if I would host.
I have lost former students to suicide. Now, I can’t speak on all of the reasons that led them to that, but I believe they felt that there was no way out — that they were alone and no one loved them.
Kids may not remember how to conjugate a verb or how to analyze a line or two from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, but they’ll always remember whether you loved them unconditionally or not, especially the ones who shoot spitballs across the room or may need to have their I-phones surgically removed from their hands in the near future, and ignore your incessant pleas to refrain from such riff-raff.
Oh, where was I? Love, right?
Over the years, I’ve had Abbies, Abbeys, and Abbis in my classroom. Then there were my Robbies, Robbeys, and Robbys. And I can’t forget the young ‘uns that simply preferred initials - Big G., C. - or was it, Cee? And did I mention Drippy, Fat Head, and Slappy?
And shoot fire and save matches while we’re at it - if a nobody like me from the country raised on cornpone, fried rabbit, and cold buttermilk can embrace and learn names - given birth or preferred - then what’s the big ruckus over learning preferred pronouns?
I had some parents of a former student run into me at the Roopville Homecoming years ago. We exchanged a round of hugs. Warm, welcoming hugs. They told me that their son was now their daughter.
“We don’t fully understand it,” this dad told me, adding, “but we still love her.”
“Exactly,” his wife added. “It took us by surprise at first, but we’re learning,” she said, “and he’s right - we will always love her.”
Amen to that. There’s just too much ugliness going on in the world, you know? All you have to do is flip on the tube or hop on social media to get an eye-full of it.
Oh, and speaking of ugliness, there’s that Adam fella I mentioned earlier. His kids? Well, as sure as eggs is eggs, they are two of the almost 3,500 students the good Lord has blessed me with during my 23-plus years of teaching readin’ and writin’.
Loved them all, each and every one. Never mattered a hill of beans in my mind what name they go by, who they chose to love, or if they analyze a lick of Chaucer or not.
Or if their dad bad-mouths you on social media.
Because, my friend, you love them, you teach them, and you love them some more.
After all, love ain’t no “liberal stunt.”
And if no one has said it to you today, well, here goes...
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com
