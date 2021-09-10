I feel like we all have a bucket list, right? For most of us that bucket list involves travel of some sort — at least it does for me.
I want to see Washington, D.C., and have a preliminary plan to do so in the next couple of years, if not sooner. I feel an obligation to go see the nation’s capital. I think every American should go at least once. I also wanted to go to the Newseum, which is permanently closed. That’s another obligation as a journalist that I felt burdened with in this business.
I’ve been to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Houston.
I want to see Boston and Philadelphia, even though I have been in that airport and drove through the city on the way to Fort Dix, New Jersey for Army basic training. I guess there is a theme.
American history is kind of becoming my thing as I age. Isn’t every old guy into the civil war?
Asking for a friend.
Another place I want to see is New York City.
My wife, Dana, who will be here at the end of this coming week, swears that she was born there in another life. Even her mother said when they visited a few years ago that Dana acted like she had lived there her whole life, that she was a different person.
Saturday is a historical marker for a terrible day.
My wife posted something on her Facebook that wasn’t necessarily motivated by anything but her love for that city.
“I want to be walking the streets of NYC on a cool fall day in a chic coat with a jaunty matching hat. Maybe a walk through Central Park. I want to hear people conversing in different languages and seeing people from all cultures. Not doing many tourist type things other than a Broadway musical (more like 4 to 5 of them really). I want to soak up all the energy and magic. There’s just something about that city you can’t explain. I miss it. The noise, the lights, the constant horn honking, the rush of people at Grand Central, the good and the not so good — all of it. Anything and everything seems possible while you’re there.”
I consider 2001 to be one of the worst years of my life. This year’s first quarter trumped it, however.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was working as a federal government contract employee at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas. At the time, it carried the second largest chemical stockpile in the country. I am talking about chemical weapons used in World War II.
That meant an attack like Sept. 11 was very bad news and extremely scary. I worked in the headquarters building and by early afternoon, all non-essentials were sent home.
My hour-long commute on the back highways in Arkansas, through a few small towns showed me how panicked Americans were. I saw frantic drivers, stockpiling up on price-gouged gas of more than $5 per gallon.
Watching the news for several days straight was surreal.
I remember thinking back then that the world was so divided, and when the worst tragedy since Pearl Harbor struck, we all came together.
In many ways, we are going through the same type of national crisis.
I know you don’t want to hear the numbers, as I said last week.
But I’m not so sure that the virus is what is really crippling us.
I think it’s us.
Those of us that experienced the horror of that day 20 years ago have not necessarily forgotten what it felt like to be uneasy, uncertain, and frightened for our future.
What we have forgotten was how to come together for the good of a nation. We have forgotten our humanity. We have forgotten our manners.
I remember how good it felt in the few years after that day. Many of us gave of ourselves, sacrificed for our neighbors, and weren’t so angry.
I donned a military uniform again as a member of the Arkansas National Guard, as did members of my then extended family.
In the classic words of Newnan’s own Alan Jackson when he penned, “Where were you when the world stopped turning?”
I leave you with a passage in 1 Corinthians 13:13, and as Jackson remembered when he was young:
“13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
