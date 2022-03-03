For the past two weeks, we’ve examined historical figures from our past, through the lens of archives and historical remembrance. Mr. James Pack, 98, is one of the first African-American Marines who received the United States’ highest civilian honor — the Congressional Gold Medal. It is the nation’s highest civilian award, bestowed by the United States Congress. It is Congress’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.
When asked veteran why he chose to join the Marines, he said, “I grew up in Ohio. I graduated (from high school) and worked in a steel mill until I was drafted in 1943. I had a brother in the army, a brother in the navy, so me and this other fellow said, ‘let’s join the Marines.’ I didn’t know at the time they were segregated. But about that time, President Roosevelt integrated the Marines, so we got in.”
“We were bussed to Camp Lejeune in N.C. When we got there, I said, ‘Lord, what in the world did I get into?’ They were hollering at us, do this and do that — everybody you come in contact with you had to salute. We had six weeks of boot camp. Drilled every day and the only time we had a day off was on Sunday. After that, we went to the rifle range for two weeks. I learned to assemble my M1 rifle blindfolded. After those two weeks, you come back and they say, ‘Now you’re a Marine.’ ”
Corporal Pack and his company served in the South Pacific during WWII and experienced some of the worst conflicts of that war.
“At the time of integration, African-American Marines served in Depot Companies and Ammo Companies, unloading ships and getting supplies and ammunition to the front lines. After Boot Camp, the 20th Depot Company went to the Panama Canal and from there unloaded ships in Hawaii. One day they boarded ships in Pearl Harbor. There were about 40 of us in the company. They didn’t tell us where we were going. We went through the Marshal Islands, then to the Invasion of Saipan, in June of 1944. The first night on the beach (our) Captain Adams from South Carolina and his aide got killed. We stayed on Saipan for a long time. After that, we got on ships again. Still didn’t tell us where we were going. We invaded Okinawa. We were there D- Day. During the invasion, 19th and 20th, Depot company and Ammo companies were always in the thick of it. We went through two invasions and on Okinawa, we were bivouacked near the airfield, which was always a target.”
“We stayed on Okinawa until the war ended, keeping the front line supplied,” he added. Afterward, ships were waiting on us in the harbor. We were packed and ready to invade Japan. That’s when we dropped the A-bomb. My unit got orders to go to China. I broke my leg but still wanted to go but my commander told me I couldn’t go. But since I couldn’t go with them, they put me on a hospital ship in Guam. I ended up at a naval hospital in California and was honorably discharged in March of 1946.”
After the war, James Pack returned to Detroit to work in the steel mills, but wanted to find a better job.
“So I went to electrical school in Detroit but they wouldn’t hire a black man as an electrician,” Pack said. “I hired on at the Detroit Water Department in 1949. I worked my way from Mechanical Helper to retiring as an Admin Assistant 3, which was a title that the mayor of Detroit made especially for me. I was the only one — when I retired they eliminated that title. After retirement, my wife and I wanted to leave Detroit. She had a couple daughters living in Georgia. They said, ‘Why don’t you and mama come down here?’ I said, ‘You find me a place, not in Atlanta.’ So they were building this subdivision in Villa Rica and we picked out a lot. They built our house and that’s how I ended up here. My wife passed away a few years ago. I’m still here, thanks to the Good Lord. I thank Him every day and night.”
When asked about receiving the Congressional Gold Medal, James Pack said, “It’s a great honor to receive this medal. As far as I know, I’m the only one in Carroll County that had a Congressional Gold Medal. I show it to everybody who comes around.”
Mr. Pack laughed and added that not everybody remembers the “War To End All Wars.”
“I went to the grocery store and I had my cap on (that said) ‘Marine Corps.’ A young cashier said, ‘Oh, you were in the Marine Corps?’ I said, ‘Yeah. WWII.’ She said, ‘What’s that?’ ”
When asked how it felt to break the color barrier, he answered thoughtfully, “At the time I didn’t think much about it, and afterward it felt good because I got to travel over the world and go to different places. Now, people see I’m a Marine Corps veteran. They want to come up and shake my hand. That makes me feel real good.”
Although Corporal James Pack served his country honorably in the South Pacific, he returned to a nation where African-American people were still being denied basic rights. When asked how that felt, he replied, “At that time I didn’t think about that. It was just the way it was. Now days I feel people should wake up, know that we’re all humans. The skin color doesn’t matter. We’re all in this country together. We should live together like brothers and sisters. Love your neighbor as yourself, that’s the way we should be.”
When James Pack became a Marine in 1943, he and the rest of the 20th Depot Company added diversity to the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Pack said he believed diversity is important in any organization.
“I think diversity is important,” he said. “We should be all together. We shouldn’t be separated. Because we all want to live a good life, peaceful. The Good Lord made all of us.”
Lastly, when asked if he could give Carroll County a single message, he replied, “Treat everyone you meet with respect and dignity.”
If you want to see a full interview of Mr. James Pack, click here. Courtesy of KSU’s SOAR historical archives. https://soar.kennesaw.edu/handle/11360/2224
