One of my favorite things about Mother’s Day is the handmade cards and gifts that my children gave to me when they were young. I have kept them all — the finger and hand print crafts, the foam flowers in a Coke bottle, the wooden popsicle stick picture frame, and every card with their four-year old misspelled words. Thanks to pre-school and Sunday School, I have quite the collection of Mother’s Day tributes that remind me how long I’ve been doing this work of mothering.
And it is work, hard work. It is also joyous, creative, life-giving, fun work, the kind of work that never ceases to surprise and challenge. No one day is ever quite the same, and what works with one child will backfire with another. What you learned last week has become obsolete by Friday. Ask any parent who has a few years with children, and they will tell you that it’s the hardest job you will ever love.
Just because your kids grow up and strike out on their own doesn’t mean you stop being a mom. In fact, I have found that each season of my children’s lives has brought new insights, challenges, and growth. With one daughter married and living on the west coast and the other a mostly self-sufficient college student in Athens, our empty-nesting years emerged during the pandemic in a strange way. Things were delayed and back and forth a bit longer than we planned. Our parents grew older and faced some struggles that needed our help. Perhaps we should swap the term “sandwich generation” for a more descriptive word like “panini.” A panini is a sandwich that is pressed between two hot plates. The last two years have pressed hard on those of us looking after kids and parents at the same time.
I know some moms who were working full-time, homeschooling their kids, and navigating the world of assisted living with parents. Women may hold up only half the sky, but even with the best partners, they tend to do most of the caregiving. As my kids would sometimes say, “Sometimes, only mom will do.” On Mother’s Day, let’s give it up for those moms who have juggled till they can’t possibly add another plate, all with good humor and tenacity. Let’s also applaud those moms who did the best they could and found themselves in need of support. There is nothing wrong with seeking mental health support. In fact, a wise woman will ask for help when she knows it will benefit her children. None of us does this work of childrearing alone. We are all part of the village that should be helping each other do the best we can by all our children.
I am most in awe of those moms who do the work of mothering against the odds. Maybe they had an unexpected pregnancy at a young age and didn’t give up on their education. I know someone like that who eventually became a nurse. She had a family who supported her, but she never gave up on the journey toward her goals. I also know someone who was abused and found herself in a shelter. She protected her children, trusted strangers to help her, and figured out that she was worthy of love. I know a mom whose husband died young. She had three children to take care of, two with special needs. She figured out how to expand the village so her children would not be isolated from the world. I was privileged to be part of her village.
Being a mother has been the highest honor of my life, and it’s been the biggest challenge of my life. I think most mothers would agree. The relationship with our kids is forged through love, hard work, perseverance, and the grace of God. Being a mother is the greatest gift in the world. I’ll keep working at it till my last breath, and then I’ll be praying from heaven. Happy Mother’s Day to all who do this work of love!
