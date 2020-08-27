The Gatlin Brothers — Larry, Steve and Rudy — will perform at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen on Saturday, as they celebrate their 65th year as a trio. Things have changed a lot in that time, they said.
“In the old days, we didn’t have personal computers. We just had typewriters that would send a sheet of papers for the three of us where we would know our itineraries (copies of our dates, and hotels)” said Rudy Gatlin. “The airline sent our tickets in envelopes. Now, all we have to do is use our phones. I send ideas on Word documents over to other brothers on the computer.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is their love of performing together and the brothers had planned a full-tour this year. But like the rest of the world, their plans were interrupted by the pandemic.
“Many venues had to eliminate all concerts. Now we hope to play 10-15 shows this year and, of course, we always love to come to Mill Town Music Hall,” said Rudy Gatlin. “During the last four or five months, we had our producers, booking agency, venues and any one that could help us find some work.”
Their first show after coronavirus hit was in Franklin, North Carolina, he said.
“We only had 75 people that were going to be in the auditorium, so we decided to livestream the concert for guests to watch online for only $20.00,” Rudy Gatlin said. “We ended up having approximately 400 people watch the concert from home.”
The trio have also teamed with Time-Life to launch a digital multi-album release to commemorate their six-and a half decades as musicians. Four of their acclaimed albums, “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers — Family Gospel Favorites,” “The Gatlin Brothers — Sincerely,” “Your Ticket to Larry Gatlin, and the Gatlin Brothers,” and “Larry Gatlin — In My Life” on Spotify & other streaming services.
Over the years, the Gatlin Brothers have enjoyed a steady stream of hits and accolades for their work.
The brothers have had many hits on the charts; seven #1 singles, 32 Top 40 releases and five BMI “Million-Air’ awards. Some of Larry’s best-known songs include “I’ve Done Enough Dyin’ Today,” “Statues Without Hearts,” I Wish You Were Someone I Love,” “Night Time Magic,” and the renowned “Houston (means I’m One Day Closer To You).”
The Gatlin Brothers received a Grammy Award for the Best Country Song, “Broken Lady.” Larry was nominated by the ACM three times for Male Vocalist of the Year and won the award in 1980, “All the Gold in California” is one of the best known songs written by Larry Gatlin, who is the principal songwriter of the group. He is one of BMI’s outstanding top solo songwriters. Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and other outstanding artists have recorded Gatlin’s compositions.
In 2008, the Gatlins went to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing with President Bush. The brothers have also performed for the Armed Forces in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Germany, and many military bases in the United States.
In recent years, they’re still going strong.
In 2017, Larry Gatlin wrote and produced a musical called “Quanah,” with Christian singer David Phelps.
In 2019, the Gatlins partnered with Newton Running Shoe Company and built a running/walking shoe to help raise funds for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a non-profit organization that gives services to military survivors. Over their careers, the brothers have given their help to many non-profits.
On Saturday, the Gatlin Brothers and opening act, Chris Golden, will perform at Mill Town Music Hall at 7:30 pm. For tickets, contact the box office at 770-537-6455 or order online at www.mill townmusichall.com.
