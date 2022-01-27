As I travel the country speaking on behalf of regenerative agriculture, I usually begin my presentations with two quotes that connect the past with the future. The first comes from Winston Churchill when he said, “The farther backwards you can look, the farther forwards you can see” and the other from General George Patton when he told his troops, “If we’re all thinking the same thing, then no one is thinking.”
So, as we look into the “crystal ball” and think about the future of Carroll County agriculture I believe a delve into the past will help us visualize where it is headed and the reasoning behind my vision.
As the first Agriculturalists in our region, Native Americans developed productive and complex agricultural systems. They propagated many of the staple foods that we depend on today, including corn, beans, and squash, commonly referred to as the “three sisters” production model. Beans, a legume, grow up the corn stalks and add essential nutrients to the soil that the others need to grow. Squash is planted in between them to help suppress weed growth. This system is an early example of traditional horticulture technique for sustainable yield with minimal impact and not requiring external inputs. Some readers may remember everyone used to have a home garden that produced not only fresh produce, but the excess production was preserved for future use.
It is human nature to change things and the above system was eventually abandoned as the industrial age took hold in America. Thus, the birth of extractive agriculture, a model where the productive capacity of living systems decreases over time, requiring increased mechanization and off-farm inputs to sustain high yields. In many cases, the significant financial cost of mechanization and high levels of off-farm inputs has led to mounting debt, along with the consolidation of farm and infrastructure ownership in the hands of fewer and fewer large companies.
Carroll County followed the trend and during the early part of the 20th century lead the state in cotton production. However, the county’s cotton production model was an early example of “extractive agriculture” and proved too costly, both monetarily & environmentally, and soon gave way to grass, cattle, poultry & timberland. This is primarily where the county’s agriculture remains today, however this model is slowly evolving into a regenerative production model driven by a more informed consumer.
Today’s farmer is no longer producing just an agriculture commodity, whether it be livestock, poultry, or vegetables, and ignoring consumer demand no longer works.
They are producing food.
Today’s consumer wants to know where their food comes from, was it raised without the use of harmful pesticides, that it didn’t pollute a water system or the air, that farm workers are treated fairly and paid a livable wage, in the case of meat/dairy it must be raised humanely, and the farmer is receiving a fair portion of the food dollar.
Regenerative agriculture can be defined as a model that uses agricultural practices that focus on the health of the ecological system, not solely on high production yields of crops. For decades, the modern food and agriculture industry has mostly been operating through monocultures, large farmlands planted in only one crop. It is often referred to as holistic land management. It involves practices that generate soil fertility and water retention. Regenerative agriculture contributes to carbon sequestration, a process of atmospheric carbon dioxide being captured and stored in the soil. This has the potential to improve global climate change through reducing the presence of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.
For animal husbandry, regenerative agriculture requires well-managed grazing practices. These result in improved plant growth and land productivity. Soil fertility increases, as do insect and plant biodiversity.
Simply put: It creates more sustainable grazing land that is green and lush for animals, and it’s accomplished in ways that are beneficial to the environment.
The fallacies of our modern-day food production system were further exposed with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers is most areas of the U.S. have experienced supply chain issues over the past two years due to the industrial ag system’s food distancing model where consumption occurs many miles from where it is produced. This model is where the greatest portion of the consumer’s food dollar is spent and where the system’s interruptions have occurred. It has been said “our country is only three meals away from a revolution.” When consumers experience bare shelves at their local grocery store, they rethink their methodology for feeding their families.
The last two years has caused the demand for local food to “skyrocket” and it is not going away because consumers are now making the decisions, not the large multi-national corporations whose only goal has previously been to enhance shareholder wealth.
Carroll County has always been a county of small farm acreage and opportunities abound for those producers who recognize what the future is offering. Further processing facilities for raw farm products are expanding rapidly and our area of the country is posed to become a major food producing region in the U.S.
Climate change is causing a reset of the country’s food production system and much of it is focused on the Southeast because we have a long growing season, the ability to produce a wide diversity of food products and Most importantly, we have significant water resources.
If Carroll County citizens desire to retain our long agrarian heritage, we must address our current land use issues for us to enjoy all those qualities that make it such a special place to live, work and play. Once our farmland is covered by unchecked development, it will never revert back to agricultural production and future generations of Carroll countians will suffer due to our lack of vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.