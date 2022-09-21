Practice! The dread of it was real. I was an 11-year-old dreamy-eyed girl when Mama signed me up for piano lessons with our neighbor. I got off the bus on Thursday afternoons, waited at Elsie's house for my turn, then went into a tiny back room to learn the piano. Elsie was amazing. When she played, the world began to swirl around my head. It was like peering into the Milky Way, seeing things I had never seen before. Something in my heart opened and the music seeped in like honey. She loved classical music, which I had recently discovered from two albums Mama bought me at a yard sale, Beethoven's Fifth and the Pastoral Symphony. After I learned a few basics, Elsie put me on a book with lots of little Mozart pieces --wiggly, happy forays that made you think of sprites and fairies in springtime.

I have ever been a busy girl, easily distracted and in need of various, tortuous types of accountability. What else does an 11-year-old need in order to practice? But it was, and is, the challenge of my life. There were fields and kittens to explore, my sister and the neighbor girls to ride bikes with, basketballs and softballs to throw, homework, grass to be mown.

