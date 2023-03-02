Followers of the Christian faith began preparations for Easter last week when they observed Ash Wednesday and attended services throughout the world that were highlighted by a brief sermon and the imposition of ashes, burned remnants of palm branches from the previous year's Palm Sunday service, that a priest or minister applied to the forehead of a believer in the shape of a cross.
Ash Wednesday also signifies the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday. Lenten Services are held throughout the Christian world, including one that was hosted by the First Baptist Church of Carrollton on Wednesday at noon.
The Carrollton Ministerial Alliance annually sponsors Lenten Services on the four Wednesdays leading up to Easter Sunday which falls on April 9 this year. Carrollton First Baptist senior minister, David Hughes, brought a brief message that was followed by a light lunch.
For Christians, Lent is season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, prior to Easter Sunday. Following tradition, it is a period of preparation to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter.
This year, Lent began on Wednesday, February 22, and will end on Thursday, April 6, three days prior to Easter Sunday. During the observance of Lent, according to tradition, many Christians seek the Lord in prayer by reading Biblical scripture, the giving of alms and the practice of self-control through fasting, which includes abstaining from luxuries during Lent in order to provide for the needs of others.
The 40-day period of Lent is a Christian observance that commemorates and mirrors the 40-days that Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptations by Satan, according to New Testament scriptures in the Bible.
Actually, lent is derived from an Old English word, lencten, which means "lengthen," as it is the time of the year when days become longer in terms of sunlight.
By practice, Sundays are not included in the 40-day period of Lent because Sundays are considered the "Sabbath Day" or "the Lord's Day" in that it recognizes the day that Jesus rose from the dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.