Lenten Service at First Baptist Church - Carrollton

Rev. David Hughes, senior pastor at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton, delivered the sermon at the Lenten Service held at his church Wednesday.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Followers of the Christian faith began preparations for Easter last week when they observed Ash Wednesday and attended services throughout the world that were highlighted by a brief sermon and the imposition of ashes, burned remnants of palm branches from the previous year's Palm Sunday service, that a priest or minister applied to the forehead of a believer in the shape of a cross.

Ash Wednesday also signifies the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday. Lenten Services are held throughout the Christian world, including one that was hosted by the First Baptist Church of Carrollton on Wednesday at noon.

