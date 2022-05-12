Mother’s Day has come and gone, but where I work at Wesley Woods, we’re in Mother’s Day season. We invite our Methodist churches to take up an offering on Mother’s Day to support those who outlive their resources. Our oldest resident will turn 107 in September! Who plans to live that long? Ms. Elise is a diminutive African-American woman with a mischievous smile who recently dressed up in a beautiful suit and matching hat for a birthday photo shoot of our centenarians. Her picture will be on the birthday cards we send to key supporters.
As I write notes and make calls to thank our donors, I think about the gift of those who teach us our first lessons, care for us when we are sick, guide us when we get off course, and set the example for love and compassion. They could be our mothers, our teachers, our neighbors, or even strangers who shows us kindness. I’m grateful for people who make a difference in the world for good, who are the change we all want to see in the world.
I watched two mothers in a war zone greet each other on Mother’s Day. Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska met at a school. They both understand the cost of violence and war. They have both made immense sacrifices. In coming together, however, they were two mothers who spent time listening to the children affected by the war in Ukraine. I watched Dr. Biden bend down to the level of the child she was greeting, and I thought, “That’s what we all need to do.” We need to bend down, get on the same level, see the world of our children, their needs, their concerns, their fears, their hopes and dreams.
Jesus said that we should welcome children. As he held a child before his disciples, he also warned them not to harm these little ones. He called them anawim. His words about the consequences of causing harm are some of the harshest in the Bible. “It would be better for a millstone to be hung around your neck and for you to be drowned in the depth of the sea than for you to harm one of these anawim.” What Jesus was telling us was that the welfare of the most vulnerable in our society is the highest priority. When we are making decisions, we should ask ourselves, “How will this affect the youngest, the poorest, the sickest, the weakest among us?”
Jesus turned the power structure of society on its head. He said the last would be first and the first would be last. He said that whoever wanted to be first should go to the back of the line, voluntarily giving up their privilege for those coming behind them. It’s not a blueprint for getting ahead and being the best. It’s a blueprint for compassion. It’s a blueprint for the Kingdom of God, a way of living in relationship with each other that puts the welfare of the least of these at the center of everything. Some have called it the “upside down kingdom.”
Years ago, Mason Sisk, an octogenarian who still mowed his own lawn, stood next to me at a church potluck as we watched the kids go through first. He said, “Things sure have changed. When I was a boy, we waited until all the adults got their food. Then we got the scraps. I’m glad things are different.” How do we make things different in our world? How do we expand the flow of human compassion in our daily living? How do we change so the world looks a little more like Jesus’ upside-down kingdom? Maybe we start by simply changing our position, getting down on the level of the least of these and seeing the world from their perspective. Who knows what we might learn from our children? It’s their world, their future, their now. When they get to be 80 or 107, will they be able to say, “I am glad things are different.”
