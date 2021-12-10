In the history of all my trips around the sun, I’ve known many farmers. Because I live in Carroll County where agriculture-related business accounts for our second largest labor force, that’s not surprising. As a child, I knew cotton farmers who coaxed a living out of the rich soil of the Mississippi delta. I know an Idaho potato that sent his kids to college with money raised from his spud crop. I even met a Japanese organic farmer who came to Carrollton to visit her cousin. But the farmers I’ve never understood? Grass farmers. They’re easy to spot. They live in houses with beautiful lawns.
I must admit, I’ve never understood the drive that makes a person want to cultivate three acres of fescue grass that won’t be fed to cattle. Truth be told, I might be a little jealous of the emerald perfection. That jealousy manifests in an occasional smirk, “Grass Farmer” as I pass down the road and watch them taking turn after mind-numbing turn on their riding lawnmowers, tending to their masterpieces.
Maybe I’m just not a lawn person. I’ve always loved our shaggy yard, with its bank of Leyland Cypresses that shield us from the road. There are honeysuckle brambles that bloom sweetly in the spring and English ivy that covers the cement foundation in a cozy-cottage way. On the west end of the house, we’ve always had red tip shrubs that protect us from the heat of the afternoon sun. Any grass that grew in our yard happened by accident and cohabitated happily with spring onions and dandelions. That was fine with me.
But lately, the honeysuckle brambles have been taking over pine trees and I spend hours peeling English ivy off the foundation and front porch steps. The red tips contracted a fungus and became spindly and sparse. To top it off, we had a bad wind shear blow through a few months ago that pushed the Cyprus trees over, leaning them toward the house like evergreen swords of Damocles. The yard was in a terrible mess.
Finally, Johnny overruled my aversion to change and called the backhoe guy. Ben brought over his mini bobcat and spent two days clearing out the kudzu, ivy, Red tips, and leaning Cyprus trees. In his wake, he left a smooth, sloping hill all the way down to the hay pasture. After the dust cleared, we discovered we were sitting on a beautiful view.
The bad news? In the smoothing of the terrain, the bobcat had scraped up all vegetation, leaving behind a raw, half-acre wide swath of red clay. After years of lawnless freedom, I was going to have to plant some grass.
I consulted “The Google” and found out that ryegrass was what I needed to plant first. It would only last for the winter, but it would provide infrastructure for the real lawn seeds that I’d have to plant in the Spring.
Rye seeds need to be damp to germinate so I watched the weather apps for approaching rain. Last week the weather changed. The skies became overcast and misting rains began falling. The time had come to plant.
I had some indeterminately old rye seed but wasn’t sure if it would sprout so I went into town to get some fresher seed. You can get grass seed at any of your big box stores, but I like to support local businesses whenever possible so I headed for Burson’s Feed and Seed right off the square in Carrollton. I have many happy memories of that place where mama used to buy her animal feed. I bought a 25-pound bag and after some good grass farmer advice, I headed home to try my hand at sewing seed.
First I picked up all the rocks and sticks, aerated the soil, and pre-watered the ground. It was mindless work, so I enjoyed daydreaming my way through it. The dogs and cat watched me curiously, wondering about my circular patterns as I traveled around the yard. Suddenly our yard became the most popular in the neighborhood with crows and doves and it seemed like each time I looked out the window I saw flocks of birds who had stopped in for a quick snack. A big flock of migrating starlings almost cleaned us out, covering the yard like a black quilt of birds.
Is it sprouting? It’s a little early to call it a success. Every morning I go out and look for signs of life. So far the seed husks are lying there uncooperatively so I’m hoping something is going on in there. I’ll just keep looking for that first tendril of impossible green, unfurling from a bare patch of soil. Then know I too have joined the distinguished ranks of grass farmers.
