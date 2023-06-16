I make a good pound cake. I’m not very good with veggies, or meat, or much anything else that requires culinary skill, but I do make a good pound cake.

I give all the credit where it’s due. To make a good pound cake, you need to have a good recipe. Mine comes from The Taste of Georgia cookbook. It’s been a family favorite for many years. Whenever our family gathers for celebration feasts, the table is often set with one of Mrs. Edith Sewell’s pound cakes. It’s a great recipe. 