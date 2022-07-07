“What cha’ know, Buddy?!” He yelled over the roar of the red Snapper tiller, as it chewed up and spit out the ground. He always called me “Buddy.”
“Nothin’,” I replied, adding, “but I sure would like some homemade peach ice cream later!” as I settled in line behind him. He would just crack a smile and laugh his laugh — a very distinct one. You could pick it out in a Sunday dinner-on-the-ground gathering. He did that a lot.
“We’ll see, dreckly, once we’re done here.” His answers were usually a bit ambiguous; however, I knew as sure as a late evening tree-frog summer symphony that we’d be making some. Dreckly.
His steps were deliberate and precise, with the occasional bead of sweat ready to drip off the brim of his Ace Hardware-bought brown straw hat. What the hat didn’t catch, a red kerchief did. The smell of the freshly tilled, rich Georgia earth captivated me, as I mimicked those methodical steps, sweat stinging my eyes. I recollect the summer sun wasn’t as blistering to me then as it is now, though.
Never was, I suppose, to a fascinated grandson.
Granddaddy didn’t have much in the way of a formal education. Mama said he was self-taught: “His Mom passed when he was a boy. His Dad relegated to a mental institution. ‘Jeems,’ they called him. Your Granddaddy and his siblings pretty much raised themselves.”
“Bill,” as his friends would call him, was short for William. He could sign his name. “Make his mark,” as he called it, as methodical as those garden footsteps. I would watch him, especially when he’d loop his “l’s” and “t’s”. Reminded me of when I was in Joyce Hogg’s first-grade class tracing the alphabet in those blue-and-red lined composition notebooks.
The cotton mill on the Chattooga River was his means of work. With the exception of a two-year stint for Uncle Sam in Europe, he put in 40 years. They gave him a Hamilton watch in ’66 for his 25-year dedication to the mill. A shiny thing. I break it out on special occasions. At his retirement, they gave him a wooden plaque and a write-up to accompany his picture in the local paper.
Forty years relegated to a watch, plaque, and a minute square of black and white print.
Retirement, though, ushered in more summer smells at Granddaddy’s. You ain’t lived until you walk into a house during the sweltering heat with corn and homemade jellies being put up simultaneously. His old Sears window unit would be working overtime, humming a cool, oscillating tune while wafting such a heavenly aroma that would cause the most ardent non-believer to have a runnin’ spell.
Saturday summer mornings were reserved for NWA and WCCW wrasslin’. Old school names like Flair, Funk, Rhodes, and Von Erich crisscrossed the pixilated screen of the old Zenith. I’d wake with the chickens, so I could eat and be out the door in time to meet him at his leather recliner. He lived next door, you see, so I’d be settling in beside him before the tension spring coil popped shut the back-porch screen door, resonating like a .22. With every clothesline, dropkick, and spinning toe hold, Granddaddy, hands folded just below his wrinkled chin, would just smile and laugh that laugh of his.
Those same summers would also entail five dollars for every “A” on my report card; a crisp dollar for every home run I legged out in t-ball and little league, an extra one for a dirt-stained uniform. He’d give sole command of his Snapper lawnmower while he rode in his homemade trailer attached at the rear by a bolt and wing nut, browned with rust. We’d bend an ear to his scanner, awaiting the latest goings-on, in between his short sips of Maxwell House from a saucer. In the background, emanating from the kitchen radio, Randy Owen sang something about “walkin’ in high cotton.”
I once recounted a sampling of these stories to Rick Bragg one dusky fall Alabama evening at Jacksonville State. Bragg, there for a reading of his latest novel, listened intently:
“You say he was a mill worker, your Granddaddy?”
“Yes sir,” I responded proudly, “I was his buddy.”
“Then you have the dust in your blood – the garden, the mill, the homemade peach ice cream, the jellies – he’ll always be a part of you.” Bragg said, as he autographed my copy of his latest work, one on mill workers.
“Summer holds the strongest memories,” I added. Bragg nodded and grinned, “I think the summer heat heightens our senses here in the South a bit.” Yep, I thought, thanking him for his time.
And this summer, those smiles and laughs return once again, and remain as evocative as ever.
