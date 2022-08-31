Following the success of her earlier albums, English singer and musician Kate Bush took full control of her recorded destiny with her fourth album, “The Dreaming”, released in early September 1982. Bush’s debut, February 1978’s “The Kick Inside” had introduced her as a unique vocalist and songwriter, setting a record with that album’s first single, “Wuthering Heights”, the first British number one single written by a female artist in her home country. The album reached number three on the charts, certainly an auspicious debut.
After her sophomore release, November 1978’s “Lionheart” failed to reach the same level of success, only reaching number six in the charts, and selling fewer copies, Bush was determined to get more involved in both the arranging and recording of the songs she wrote. The resulting third album, September 1980’s “Never for Ever”, became the turning point in Bush’s career.
Bush had recorded backing vocals on Peter Gabriel’s 1980 album “Peter Gabriel”, the third of his solo recordings, and she was influenced by his break with conventional songwriting and recording. Gabriel had taken to recording rhythm tracks using drum machines and acoustic drums without cymbals. Utilizing the gated, compressed drum tones of drummer Phil Collins which had been accidentally captured by recording engineer Hugh Padgham, Gabriel composed unique new soundscapes. He used these tracks to build his songs from the ground up, and he also utilized a new high tech device called a Fairlight Computer Musical Instrument (CMI). This keyboard-activated tool was one of the earliest digital sound samplers, and Gabriel used it extensively. As both Gabriel and Bush shared a British public (private) school background, they shared common creative sensibilities and outlier approaches which fueled their mutual successes.
Seeing the possibilities such a tool as the Fairlight CMI presented, Bush procured one for herself and began using it to great effect on “Never for Ever”. The album featured three hit singles, the first being April 1980’s “Breathing”, followed by “Babooshka” in late June of that year, and finally “Army Dreamers” that September. All three singles were in the top 20, with “Babooshka” reaching number five. Fairlight samples of breaking glass and clicking guns were used on these singles, and they pushed the production closer to her vision, reaffirming her skill as a composer.
With her next composition, Bush took Gabriel’s production approaches to heart, coaching drummer Preston Heyman to abandon the ride cymbal and snare drum he had been playing to a piano piece she created which seemed to resemble “Take Five” by the Dave Brubeck Quartet. She got him to play the rhythm across his tom toms instead, then had their sound gated and compressed like Padgham had done for Gabriel. This completely rewrote the tone and attack of the song, making it equally startling and captivating.
The song, “Sat In Your Lap” was released in June of 1981, ahead of Bush’s new album by over a year. It was in stark contrast to the all of Bush’s previous singles, layered with piano, synthesizers, and a rocking bass line from former Rainbow and future Dio member Jimmy Bain. It peaked at number eleven on the British singles chart.
“Some say that knowledge is something sat in your lap/Some say that knowledge is something that you’ll never have,” Bush alternately sings and shreiks. The stacked choral voices in the song’s post chorus further demonstrate her singular vocal prowess and musical trajectory.
When “The Dreaming” arrived over a year later, critics and fans were shocked by the album, Bush’s first in the producer’s chair. Bush’s new songs were unlike her previous output, and some wondered if she had gone mad. “There Goes A Tenner” is about novice bankrobbers, “Suspended In Gaffa” tells of loss and longing, and the title track, referencing Aboriginal mythology, has the broadest variety of sounds and vocals Bush had accomplished to that point. A densely-layered recording, the record begs to be heard through headphones or at high volume. Either way, I love its hypnotic, pulsating rhythms, its bombast, and its beauty. Forty years on, no other album resembles its grandeur.
