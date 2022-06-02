When driving around town, has anyone ever wondered who is responsible for developing the buildings that collectively make up the city? As one makes their way around Carrollton, just think Ra-Lin.
Ra-Lin, named for the founder and his wife, James “Ray” and Linda Fulford, is celebrating the construction company’s anniversary of 50 years.
Ra-Lin is responsible for many prominent buildings in Carrollton including the Tanner Health Pavillion, University of West Georgia’s Wolves Stadium, Carrollton High School and Printer’s Ale, just to name a few.
Ray started the Ra-Lin business in 1971, but it was not incorporated and recognized until 1972. Before Ray was involved with his own construction company, he worked for Richards and Associates beginning in 1965 after graduating from Southern Technical College.
During this time, he and Linda were dating while she was working for an insurance company in Atlanta. Ray was living in a room at the Old Carrollton Inn that was located where the United Community Bank is today.
After working for a week, Ray went to pick up his check but discovered that he got paid monthly and there was no check yet ready for him.
“Ray called me and said ‘I am out of money and I have to pay to have somewhere to live so can you bring me some money?’ I got a friend to drive me from Atlanta to Carrollton and brought him enough money to last him until he got his paycheck. That’s how he started with nothing. Absolutely nothing,” Linda said.
Shortly after, Ray asked for Linda’s hand in marriage and the two were married in October 1966.
He left Richard and Associates after seven years to partner with W.O. Kilgore Construction, which lasted for a couple of years.
In Ray’s memoir, it is noted that while at Kilgore Construction the “most eventful thing to happen” was the birth of his second daughter, Andrea Fulford Chapman, with Linda in 1972. Their first daughter, Kristi Fulford Garrett was born in 1969.
“I had the opportunity to pick up many ideas regarding construction and project management that would prove beneficial in the future,” said Ray in his personal memoir. “My time with Mr. Kilgore and his willingness to tutor me regarding the competitive world of construction proved to be invaluable down the road.”
In the spring of 1972, Kilgore made a proposition to Ray about running the company after he retired and that he would leave his investment in place if Ray could produce at least a 10% return annually to Kilgore, according to Ray’s memoir.
After thinking about the proposition for approximately three months, Ray decided that it would be best to create his own business instead of risking losing any of Kilgore’s money.
“Ray got to thinking it’s one thing for me to lose my money, but it’s another thing to lose somebody else’s money,” Linda said.
In early June 1972, Ray informed Kilgore of his decision to start his own construction company.
“His personality was such that he was a very confident person and I was confident that if he said that he could do it then he could do it,” Linda said.
Ray’s first job was to build a house on Lake Carroll for his friend and banker, Fred Hutchins. The building permit for this project was dated Sept. 27, 1972. After 10 months and $79,000 later, Hutchins was able to move into his home.
Ray took on a major renovation project for Barnes Freight Line and a vacation home project on Lake Lanier Island near Gainesville.
The Lake Lanier project was 56 vacation homes that Chester Roush and Hugh Richards and other associates had designed and asked him to build on the shores of Lake Lanier Island.
He began this project in spring of 1973 and finished it a year later. It was his first million dollar project.
Ben Garrett, Kristi’s husband, began his career at Ra-Lin as a part-time worker in the summer 1984.
After high school, he attended Auburn University on an Air Force ROTC Scholarship and earned a civil engineering degree.
“We were getting married and were going into the Air Force, but the Berlin Wall fell and the Soviet Union, so they allowed us to not go into the Air Force for our commitment. Her dad was at a point in his life where he was a little burned out and he approached me about coming on back and starting to work, so I did. I think my first year back in 92 we did an annual volume of about $8 million dollars,” Garrett said.
In August of 1991, he returned to RA-LIN as an assistant project manager and has held increasingly responsible positions in various departments of the company until his appointment as president in 2005. He is still in this position.
Over their 50 years, they have been a general contractor versus specializing in one niche. They have completed several healthcare building projects for Tanner and local doctors, commercial spaces such as the Times-Georgian building, Southwire and numerous buildings on Columbia Drive and many more projects beyond naming.
“One of the last things [Ray] said was don’t ever let the name of the company change. He wants it to be Ray and Lin. He wants it to go on and on and on and on,” Linda said.
