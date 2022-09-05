“Some people are driven to seek great power by listening to their inner voice. They either become public servants or allow the fear of losing this power to controls and enslave them. Once power is obtained, the true nature of their hearts is revealed.” Author Unknown

April 1775 - A child is born near the Chattahoochee River that divides modern day Carroll and Coweta counties. The child's father is Scotch Irish. His mother is an Indian from the Creek Nation. Since he is not a full blooded Creek, he deals with skepticism from the Creek Indians his entire life. Yet, the boy has been given many talents and gifts from God. He is highly intelligent, a natural communicator, possesses a strong work ethic, and is ambitious to the core.

