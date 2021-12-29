The daily renewal of God’s good mercy and grace ushered me alive and well Saturday into what I pray will be a grand and glorious year of 2022. It was the 73rd time I have been witness to the beginning of a new year. Well, I probably didn’t pay too much attention to that first one; I was only two months old.
Since I don’t do much in the way of formally welcoming the new year, just relishing in the knowledge that I have been granted so many opportunities to do so was celebration enough. If I could have stayed awake until midnight, I might have donned a party hat, blown a horn, tossed some streamers into the air and belted out a verse of Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne. If it wouldn’t have unnerved the poodles so much, I might have lit some sparklers.
But like most of the past strokes of the new year’s 12 a.m. timepiece, I was found sound asleep when the new year came to call, unless it called about the same time nature called.
The year of our Lord 2022! It just doesn’t seem possible! It seems like just a year or two ago, we were anticipating with excitement and a degree of trepidation the coming of the year 2000, that magical date on the calendar signaling the start of a new millennium. It was the year those of us already half a century old at the time had read about in science fiction books and watched in movies what the future would be like when the 21st century finally dawned, according to the pundits and the prognosticators.
The coming of the new year 2000 is also remembered as a time that could, many feared, bring great calamity at the stroke of midnight because computers were not programmed to recognize any date past 1999. (That’s a simplified and maybe faulty explanation, but the best this non-technical guy can come up with.)
Anyway, a lot of computer systems were hurriedly updated, and many folks stored pintos and rice, lest transportation and other systems of trade and commerce were interrupted, but I don’t recall that there was any great problem. At least it was a New Year’s Eve and day I remember.
I don’t recollect too many new year’s festivities from my childhood because, well, there wasn’t that much to remember. For some of us, it was, other than a holiday from work or school, mostly just another day, and, as some were wont to say, another day older and deeper in debt - but I was thankful for that, the getting older part, and even more so now.
There was the customary January 1 meal of black-eyed peas, turnip (or collard) greens, cornbread and hog jowl, which I continue to carry on (except for the hog jowl).
As a young girl at the start of the Great Depression, Momma said there were many days that all she had to eat was black-eyed peas, so she certainly knew how to make them taste like a gourmet dish; and, boy, could she ever cook those turnip greens - after she washed them for half the morning. I still don’t know why turnip greens were so dirty.
I do remember some “watch night” services at the church when we would gather to sing (and sing some more), testify about God’s goodness and pray in the new year. That was certainly a good way to begin a new season of life, but truth be known, though, I was probably sound asleep even then on the bench beside Momma or on a little pallet on the floor under the bench.
Unfortunately, 2022 joins us amid continued problems with the coronavirus which has been a scourge on the land for two years now with new varieties popping up just when we think there might be hope for an end to the miniscule virus which has likely, in many respects, changed forever how we will live and do some things.
It hasn’t changed, though, the hope and assurance we have in God’s sovereignty over such and all things which has stood for the previous 2,021 new years we have counted on a calendar and thousands more before that and will continue unwaveringly for however many more new years He has ordained.
Happy new year! Rejoice and be glad in it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.