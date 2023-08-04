I just saw a TV commercial for an “Atlanta Braves 2023 All-Star Game Bat.” For $139, you get a baseball bat signed by the eight Braves who were selected to the All-Star game.

I wanted to take a closer look at the bat, so I went online to examine it. Just as I had suspected, the eight player autographs are illegible. I have no doubts the signatures are authentic. I just can’t read them. Thankfully, the players’ names are printed underneath each signature.Austin Riley’s autograph is apparently a capital A and what appears to be an R. Spencer Strider’s signature includes a couple of S’s and I’m not sure what else. All of the others are made up of squiggly lines that may or may not include letters that are in their name. I bet at least one of them is proficient in cursive writing, but how would it look to be the only one who signs their name legibly? Kids might look at it and say, “What’s up with THIS guy?”

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.