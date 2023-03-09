“Some people wanted champagne and caviar when they should have had beer and hot dogs.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

If you happened to be in the northern West Virginia town of Shinnston sometime between the 1950s and 1970s, it’s likely that you drove by Harmer’s Funeral Home and wondered if “they had a body today,” filled up your tank at my great-uncle Phil’s Amoco gas station, and stopped in Griffin’s Bar-B-Cue for chili dogs and pie.

