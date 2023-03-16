The Neva Lomason Library is currently displaying a traveling exhibit, "The Carver High Experience," until mid-April, and students involved in after-school programs at Carrollton City Schools have the opportunity to visit.

The exhibit covers the 14-year history of George Washington Carver High School, a school in Carrollton that opened in the early 1950s for all black students in Carroll County who previously attended community and church schools during the time of segregation.

Trending Videos