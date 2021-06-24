The 44th Annual Carrollton People’s Parade is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The Carrollton Evening Sertoma Club, sponsor of the Independence Day celebration, decided to resume the popular event as pandemic restrictions lessen.
“We’re just celebrating independence,” said the parade’s coordinator, Rebecca Smith. “It’s a fun day for the community and it’s a day to celebrate freedom.”
This year the parade will take place Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m.
Line-up for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m., and will follow the route of previous years. The route will begin at Dairy Queen on Highway 27, heading north on US 27, turning right onto Alabama St., then continuing on Newnan St., straight to Robinson Salvage Warehouse on 620 Bankhead Hwy.
To participate, individuals must fill out an application (see the Club’s Facebook page) and return it anytime before June 28. They will then receive a call in regards to their position in the parade.
Each float will be assigned to one of five categories: large business, small business, church, civic, or individual. First place winners will go to compete for the 16th Annual Community Spirit Award Cup, while separate awards are given to the first and second place winners with the best float.
The entry fee is $45 per vehicle up to $75 flat. In addition to the standard fee, the first five available slots after the Grand Marshal and Veteran entries will be raffled off to the highest bidder.
Individuals must indicate on their applications that they are bidding. The deadline to bid is June 23, and no bids can be accepted over the phone. All other entries are first come, first serve basis for parade participation.
The People’s Parade began in 1976, when Carrollton citizens decided to celebrate that Bicentennial year with a parade. The parade was filled with floats, and much of the town showed up to celebrate.
“One day, [radio announcer Michael Styles] said, ‘The Fourth of July’s coming up. It’s bad that we’re not going to be able to do something like have a parade,’ ” said Faye Phillips, according to an official history of the parade. “I said, ‘Why don’t we have a parade?’ ”
Phillips talked to then-Police Chief Jack Bell to get a permit for the parade while Styles drummed up marchers through the radio.
According to the history, the organizers received donations from some local agencies. The recreation department loaned a two-ton truck to the celebration, the Peoples Bank donated $50 for watermelons, the police sent a police car for use in the parade, Shady Grove Stables donated hay and loaned horses for participants to ride in the parade.
On the day of the parade, the marchers spread hay on the truck, loaded the watermelons on top, and set off from the square to march to Lake Carroll. In absence of a band, some marchers brought pans and utensils and provided percussion for the parade.
For this year’s parade, veterans will play the main role in leading. This year’s grand marshal will be Tommy Vance.
“The American Legion Post 143 will present the colors, followed by the Sons and Daughters of the Revolution, Sons of the Confederate Veterans,” said Smith. “As well as Retired Lt. Colonel & Bronze Star recipient Norris Garrett (Served in Korea & Vietnam) riding in Ken Cobb’s WWII jeep, the American Legion Post 143 Family riding in an Army 2 1/2 ton 6x6 truck that is owned by Post member Richard Green.
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park will display a replica of the two KIA Walls at the Memorial Park.
The parade will also feature one large combined band from the Carroll County and Carrollton City School districts.
