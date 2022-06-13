After many years of debate and failed attempts of restoring the former Butterball’s Auto Repair building located at 121 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica, the time has come for the city to move forward with plans to demolish the old building.
The building that once stood as one of Villa Rica’s first service stations built on Highway 78 was scheduled to be demolished on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. despite the thousands of dollars previously spent on acquiring, repairing, and studying its future potential uses. During a City Council meeting held last January, Villa Rica’s City Council voted to get rid of the building saying it was proven to be structurally unsound and is unattractive to residents and motorists alike traveling into the city.
According to a previously published article in the Times-Georgian concerning that January meeting, the city gave City Manager Tom Barber the green light to spend no more than $40,000 to demolish the building.
Though an agreement to get rid of the structure that was built in the early 1930's was reached, the city was to retain ownership of the prime commercial lot as it holds historic significance in the downtown area. In January’s article, Councilwoman Leslie McPherson stated that she didn’t think it was a mistake for the city to have purchased the property. She also stated that by demolishing the building did not mean that the city had abandoned its initial project that was included in a master plan to upgrade downtown into a tourist-friendly area. In 2017, Villa Rica broke ground to start the renovations of the former gas station into a visitor’s welcome center, but progress on the project was halted because of many detrimental factors including the overall state the old building was in. Although the structure is being torn down, plans to build a visitor’s welcome center haven’t completely been forgotten.
As of now, the city has not specified the intentions for the lot. However, with it being the first major encounter for residents and visitors alike, there are plans and ideas circulating that will ensure that, according to Mayor Gil McDougal, it will be something Villa Rica can be proud of.
“Whenever the DDA or the city can obtain some property, we have complete control over what goes there. And so, it allows us to help the historic downtown develop in the vision of what the city would like to see,” McPherson said in January.
