The Book of Acts Church in Villa Rica will be hosting their first ever garage yard sale this week, Thursday through Saturday.
The yard sale will be held at the church, rain or shine, located at 101 Three West Parkway. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The yard sale consists of all types of clothing, shoes, decorations, household appliances, accessories, etc. The prices range from 10 cents to $15.
“We wanted to make everything reasonable,” said Pastor Rudy Nunez. “We understand that there is a great need in our community, so we are trying to make it affordable to fit the community’s need.”
Nunez said that Sunday school teacher Nancy Guevara came up with the idea to host the yard sale.
“She is very creative,” said Nunez. “She always makes it her mission to be of service to others.”
Guevara said the main reason for the yard sale was to be able to help the youth at the church. For the last few weeks, she said she has been teaching them about faithfulness. Therefore, with this yard sale, Guevara said that she will be able to show the youth her gratitude.
“They have been very faithful,” said Guevara. “So, we are raising this money for them, to show them how grateful we are to them.”
The yard sale proceeds will go towards future youth trips, as well as for future church events, Nunez said.
“We are currently planning a trip to Fantasy and Lights in LaGrange for December,” said Guevara. “The cost of the trip is approximately $60 per person, so some of the proceeds from the yard sale will be to help out with some of that cost.”
Additionally, Nunez said that the church is also planning a trip for the youth to Ark Encounter in Kentucky, which is a biblically themed attraction based on Noah's ark.
Nunez said that hopefully the church will be able to continue to host these type of events. And all donations will be welcomed.
“We will be holding another one around spring in April, Lord willing,” said Nunez. “This has been such a blessing.
“It goes beyond just raising months and clothes, but building relationships and evangelizing members of the community.”
