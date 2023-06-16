Wednesday, June 14th of this week was Flag Day, an annual observance that honors the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress officially established the Stars and Stripes as the symbol of America.
Since that time, many Americans have fought bravely for our country to ensure our values are protected. On Wednesday, June 14 this week, The Birches at Villa Rica Assisted Living celebrated this day in a special way. The new flagpole was erected, and the American flag was raised to the iconic strains of the "Star-Spangled Banner" as residents and staff looked on.
“The flag is beautiful waving in the wind outside our home, The Birches”, said resident Connie Shelton.
“We wanted a flag on the property to show our patriotism and love of our country," Shelton noted.
The onlooking crowd sang patriotic songs to commemorate the event.
In addition, the residents had the idea to create a time capsule that will be exhumed in 50 years. They wrote letters and contributed memorabilia to be placed in the cylinder and buried so that the people recovering the capsule in the year 2073 can know a little about the life and times of The Birches residents.
“So much has changed in our lifetime, I cannot imagine how much more will change in the next 50 years. We want to share our experiences and hopefully a little wisdom with the future generation,” explained The Birches resident Suzie Burdett who initiated the idea for a time capsule.
The Birches Executive Director, Rita Miller Davis, commented that it is an honor to care for this greatest generation and finds that she learns something from these residents on a daily basis.
"It is so like them to want to continue to share with others, even after they are no longer here," Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.