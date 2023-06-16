Honoring Flag Day

Connie Shelton, a resident of The Birches at Villa Rica spoke about the importance of Flag Day during a ceremony on June 14. Shelton, a native of Michigan, lived in the Fairfield and Mirror Lake areas for several years before moving to The Birches at Villa Rica.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Wednesday, June 14th of this week was Flag Day, an annual observance that honors the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress officially established the Stars and Stripes as the symbol of America.

Since that time, many Americans have fought bravely for our country to ensure our values are protected. On Wednesday, June 14 this week, The Birches at Villa Rica Assisted Living celebrated this day in a special way. The new flagpole was erected, and the American flag was raised to the iconic strains of the "Star-Spangled Banner" as residents and staff looked on.