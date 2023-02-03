Since I passed my half-century mark, I have become increasingly aware of my mortality. My hair is getting gray. My beam is getting broad. And my teeth are beginning to betray me. (I should have listened all those years ago when mama said, “don’t chew ice.”) But even though old age is coming for me, I’ve decided I’m not going down without a fight.

So, I’ve decided to take my health into my own hands. I’m working on getting fit. Or should I say, I’ve been thinking a lot about working on getting fit. But I have friends that are actually doing it. They have pledged to take ten thousand steps a day. They’re walking at lunch, they’re walking after supper, and they’re walking on vacation. They’re wearing “fit bits” and I-watches that count their steps, which is pretty handy. I’ve been trying to keep up with mine on my own, but always lose count after about a hundred.

