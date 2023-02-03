Since I passed my half-century mark, I have become increasingly aware of my mortality. My hair is getting gray. My beam is getting broad. And my teeth are beginning to betray me. (I should have listened all those years ago when mama said, “don’t chew ice.”) But even though old age is coming for me, I’ve decided I’m not going down without a fight.
So, I’ve decided to take my health into my own hands. I’m working on getting fit. Or should I say, I’ve been thinking a lot about working on getting fit. But I have friends that are actually doing it. They have pledged to take ten thousand steps a day. They’re walking at lunch, they’re walking after supper, and they’re walking on vacation. They’re wearing “fit bits” and I-watches that count their steps, which is pretty handy. I’ve been trying to keep up with mine on my own, but always lose count after about a hundred.
I hear that an important part of building a great exercise regimen is making sure you get partners to do it. Apparently, it lets you hold each other accountable and makes you more likely to stick with it. So, after great consideration, I’ve put together my walking team. Pixie (the young dog), Cookie (the old dog), and the Atrocious Thing (the geriatric cat). We’ve done some trial runs and I think we’ve finally come up with a regime that works out best for each of us.
The first part of our walk belongs to Pixie. She’s like a bag of coiled springs, turbo-jetting up and down the path and sniffing out all dangers real and imagined. Pixie likes the meadow’s wide-open spaces because they’re perfect for high bursts of speed.
The old cat, Cookie, and I can only try and keep up as Pixie bounds across the meadow, her shiny black head stitching like a sewing machine needle above the tall grass. She chases crickets. She chases grasshoppers. Sometimes she tries to chase the Thing, but as you may know, old cats don’t like to be pursued by young dogs, so Pixie usually stays at claw’s length.
I think Pixie would bounce around that meadow all day long if we let her but turn-about is fair play, so the second leg of our walk belongs to Cookie and the Atrocious Thing. They pull the pace down to a distinguished promenade. At this point in the program, I have to admit that our step counts diminish pretty dramatically, but in our defense, I can tell you that we get some good stretching in. I stop every few steps and pull my muscles like taffy. The Thing likes to stretch too- in a low, sandy spot. She rolls over on her back and stretches one way and then the other, showing off her rattle-snake-marked belly.
After about 10 minutes of meandering and stretching, we reach the scratching tree. It’s an old white oak, so big two men couldn’t reach around it. It’s as dead as a stone (lightning struck about five years ago) and has a salamander orange stripe of poison ivy growing up its trunk. Here is where the Thing likes to reach up as far as she can, sink her front claws into the bark, and leave her calling card. That’s the best stretch of her day.
The third leg of our walk belongs to me. Pixie and Cookie don’t know it, but while we walk, they are being trained (slowly but surely). Our last steps are always dedicated to teaching them to heel. They’re making great progress. Now, I can walk quickly along and have them keep pace with me. Then when I stop, they stop. Then we continue on. They’re learning to stick close by.
You must know that Pixie is not obedient in nature. In fact, I’d say she’s a little pigheaded (which is, I hear, a common trait with Cha-weenies). Cookie is not the smartest dog I ever had. As a result, this training has been a long-fought battle. So this morning, as we walked along harmoniously, stopping and starting at my will, I began to feel pretty proud of myself. By the time we headed back to the house, I was starting to consider myself a “dog whisperer.”
Until Ryan drove by in his truck. He has a four-wheel drive so he can go all over the farm. He bumped by us, honking and waving. Behind the truck ran Daisy, a golden retriever who lives up the road. And although Pixie and Cookie had been perfectly behaved up until that moment, there was no mastery on earth that could have kept them from running after them. They didn’t even blink. They took off, blazing along behind Ryan and Daisy and right out of sight.
My dreams of dog dominance were shattered. But the good news is, I think Pixie and Cookie got in their step count today.
