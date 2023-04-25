"Belle of Amherst" to be performed in Whitesburg

Sybil Rosen will perform in "The Belle of Amherst," a one-woman play about poet Emily Dickinson, on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. at the Whitesburg United Methodist Church.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Most high school students know the name Emily Dickinson from their literature classes. A relatively unknown figure outside her native Amherst, Mass. during her lifetime in 19th century  community and having only ten of her poems published during her lifetime, Emily Dickinson continues to recognized as one of America's greatest poets.

Saturday at 2 p.m., Dickinson will be brought to life by Sybil Rosen when The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library brings to the stage the one-woman play, "The Belle of Amherst," by William Luce at the Whitesburg United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos