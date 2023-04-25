Most high school students know the name Emily Dickinson from their literature classes. A relatively unknown figure outside her native Amherst, Mass. during her lifetime in 19th century community and having only ten of her poems published during her lifetime, Emily Dickinson continues to recognized as one of America's greatest poets.
Saturday at 2 p.m., Dickinson will be brought to life by Sybil Rosen when The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library brings to the stage the one-woman play, "The Belle of Amherst," by William Luce at the Whitesburg United Methodist Church.
A lifetime member of the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library and an award-winning playwright, novelist and actress, Rosen will bring to life one of this country's most iconic figures in literature through a first-person monologue that features stories about the Dickinson family, her religious crisis and her romances and unrequited romances.
Like many famous figures, Dickinson became much more well known after her death in 1886. The first volume of her work was not published until four years after her passing.
“The Belle of Amherst is an intimate glimpse into the life of our most loved – and least known – American poet, Emily Dickinson,” Rosen said. “By turns, funny, poignant, lyrical, and wise, the one-woman play investigates the poet’s unusual life – her self-imposed seclusion, the close circle of family, her writing life, and the men who loved her.”
Rosen has been nominated for Chicago's Jefferson Award for Best Actress and her novel for young adults, "Speed of Light," won the Sydney Taylor Award for Older Readers.
As a writer, her film narration was nominated for an Academy Award, and she won an Emmy for Best Writing on the daytime serial, "Guiding Light."
Most recently, she co-wrote the screenplay with Ethan Hawke for the movie "Blaze," which Hawke directed and was based on Rosen's "Living in the Woods in a Tree," a memoir about life in a Carroll County tree house with Texas music legend Blaze Foley.
Although no tickets or reservations are required, donations will be appreciated and will support the Whitesburg Public Library.
For more information about the play, contact the Whitesburg Public Library at 770-834-0713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.