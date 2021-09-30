The final days are approaching for the old Hubbard Slacks building.
At a special meeting earlier this month, the Bremen City Council accepted a $123,000 bid from Southern Environmental Incorporated for the asbestos abatement of the iconic downtown building. The bid also included a $34,000 add-on to removed the roofing materials on another section of the building.
City Manager Perry Hicks was unsure how many companies bid on the project.
Southern Environmental was also the low bidder for demolition of the building, with a bid of $206,200. Six companies had bid on that project.
Abatement was scheduled to begin soon, Hicks said.
“They were here today on kind of a scouting trip,” Hicks said last Wednesday, after the meeting. “So they should start asbestos abatement [this] week.”
The building represents an era in west Georgia history in which textile mills kept the local economy humming. Generations of current residents have ancestors who worked at the textile mills, which offered new economic opportunities for people who had primarily been working on farms.
The financial stability of textile work allowed those families to send their children to college, which over generations transformed the region.
Also on Wednesday, the city held its third public hearing for a millage rate increase in Carroll County/Bremen and a tax increase in Haralson County/Bremen for those residents whose properties’ assessments increased. The city tentatively set the millage rates at 5.816 mills for residents of the Haralson County portion of the city and 8.591 for residents in the Carroll County portion of the city.
The 5.816 millage rate in Haralson County Bremen is unchanged from last year, but will result in a tax increase for property owners whose property assessments were increased, Hicks said. The property tax digest in that side of the city increased to about $1,435,941 after exemptions, which equates to about .066 mills.
The city, though, decided to maintain the previous year’s millage rate resulting in a tax increase. For a home with a fair value market of $100,000, that will mean an increase of approximately $2.64 over the rolled back millage rate of 5.75 mills.
The 8.591 millage rate in Carroll County / Bremen is an increase from the 8.417 mills that was levied last year in that portion of the city. For a home with a fair market value of $100,000 that will result in an increase of about $19.84 over last year’s millage rate.
As in the first two hearings, no residents came to the public hearing.
“I’d like to think people have confidence in our operations,” Hicks said of the reason for no attendance.
