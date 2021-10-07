Joseph was a carpenter. The Bible doesn’t tell us if he built houses or furniture but I always wonder if Mary had a battle keeping sawdust out of their house. I am certain that she did and I feel her pain. At our house, we have sawdust in the washer (from the pockets of Johnny’s pants). We have sawdust in the kitchen and on the couch- there’s a veritable sawmill underneath the cushions at any time. And somehow there’s always a light dusting in the bed, requiring us to dash off the sheets before we turn in for the night.
I suppose that’s how it goes when you’re married to a carpenter. Johnny was once a contractor in L.A. (Lower Alabama) but he’s been making furniture for about nine years. He scrounges the wood, demoing barns and historic homes in the area, to keep that 100-year-old wood off of the burn pile. He also has a small squad of people who watch the roadside for pieces of lumber and old furniture that he turns into modern pieces. I like to say he “makes furniture out of history.”
This week we’re all hands on deck, getting ready for his biggest art festival of the year. He’s been finishing; painting and sanding so the sawdust (affectionately known in our house as “man glitter”) has been pouring in. Even as I write this, he’s hammering and drilling and screwing hinges on display shelves.
This year is a big anniversary for the Arts Festival of Carrollton- its eighteenth year. It’s an honor for Johnny to be invited to show at this festival. He’ll be in the company of talented artists not only from the Southeastern area, but from around the world. Seventy artists who ordinarily show at big festivals like Miami, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta are coming here, to Carrollton, to share their talent.
The show is different from traditional crafts festivals like we ordinarily see in this area. It’s a showcase for Fine Arts . . . the kind that might exhibit at the High Museum in Atlanta. So it is a big deal to be in it and Johnny has been looking forward to it for months.
Because it’s the 18th anniversary year, the festival has expanded creative activities, so there is more hands-on fun than ever, for both kids and adults. You’ll see demonstration artists throughout the festival. Look for Mark Abbati the Living Statue, Glass Blowing demos from Hot Glass Academy, Pottery throwing with Melanie Drew with Blue Heron Studios, UWG Art Faculty & Student Screen printing (Saturday only), and UWG Art Faculty and Student Portrait Drawing (Sunday Only).
For Youth Activities, check out the youth events: Kool Kids Face Painting with Kellie Sheard, Bird House Sculptures with Alan Kuykendall, Pop Up Library in the Art Center (Saturday only), Hands-on Kids projects with UWG Art Students, Draw a Friend Chalk Marker Project, African Drumming with Maya Rae Baumeister at 1:30 pm & 2:30 pm (Sunday Only). More Exhibitions include School Arts (City and County School Exhibition), located in the Galleria Hallway of the Art Center & Verisimilitude in Roush Gallery in the Art Center. All of these activities are free.
If you’re a music fan, you’ll be happy to find an impressive variety of musical acts are being offered. Camerata Chorus, Dance Affections, Fever Performing Arts, Mark Lyle and Friends, Bekah Marie, The Powers Trio with Gary Duke, Emma Burnsworth on harp, The Brian Hall Jazz Trio, and even a guy playing steel drums. I’m going to be M/C-ing on Saturday and I can’t wait to soak up all this musical talent.
On Sunday you can see another great array of musical talent, including the Full Radius Dance Troupe, which is an integrated dance company of able-bodied, and dancers with disabilities. The company is committed to redefining the boundaries of dance through performance, education, and advocacy, and constantly seeks opportunities to promote its core values for body positivity. Also, at 4:30 the Mariachi Latino out of Atlanta will be performing authentic Mexican music for all occasions.
Of course, there will be the usual delicious array of food trucks and vendors so come early and stay late. Experience this collection of art this weekend from 10-5. The weather is going to be beautiful -upper 70’s and not a drop of rain. Drop by and see Johnny and he’ll give you some sawdust. I promise you- he’ll have some in his pockets.
The Arts Festival of Carrollton at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117. October 9 and 10, 2021
