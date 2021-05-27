The valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021 have been announced for both the Carroll County and Carrollton City high schools.
“It is a privilege to recognize these students for their hard work and dedication,” said county Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Jessica Ainsworth. “We are very proud to have been part of their educational journey and are excited to see their continued success.”
The valedictorians for this year are: Reagan Thompson for Bowdon, Naomi Norbraten for Central, Aaron Hanson for Mount Zion, Joshua Mitchell for Temple, Mary Armstrong for Villa Rica, and Betsy Tuggle for Carrollton.
The salutatorians for this year are Emily Stone for Bowdon, Nathan Handley for Central, Alex Nguyen for Mount Zion, Savannah Tingen for Temple, Ethan Knox for Villa Rica, and Mason Tribble for Carrollton.
“These are exceptional students, worthy of joining the elite list of valedictorians and salutatorians,” said Superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, Mark Albertus. “They are a part of an unusually strong, competitive academic class, making their accomplishment even more impressive.”
After graduation, each of these students have plans to further their education. A few will be attending Georgia Tech to study engineering. Those students are Thompson, Mitchell, Stone, Handley, Knox and Tuggle.
Thompson plans to major in biomedical engineering; Mitchell plans to pursue a degree in computer engineering; Stone plans to major in industrial engineering; Handley plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering; Knox plans to major in electrical engineering, and Tuggle plans to major in computational engineering.
The University of West Georgia will be receiving two of the students this fall: Hanson and Tingen. Hanson plans to pursue a degree in computer science, while Tingen will seek a degree in accounting.
The other students will be attending separate colleges.
Norbraten will attend Yale University, where he will study bio-molecular engineering. Armstrong will attend the University of South Florida to pursue a degree in mass communications and Dance; Nguyen will attend Kennesaw Sate to pursue a degree in computer science, and Tribble will attend the University of Georgia to major in engineering.
“Congratulations to these premier students,” said Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “We are honored to celebrate their academic success and wish them all the best as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”
