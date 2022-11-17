It’s that time of year, time for the Roll-in. That’s what my husband’s family calls their pre-Thanksgiving gathering on Wednesday night. Sometime in the 1980s as the oldest grandchildren had started off to college, Nana and Dad started hosting everyone not just for Thanksgiving Day, but the night before as well. As those grandchildren grew up, got married, and had children of their own, Wednesday night brought everyone together, even if they scattered to the in-laws on Thursday. The last couple of years have been a slimmer crowd because of Covid-19, but this year, it looks like we’re all coming back, with one exception.

We lost Uncle Bill this fall. He was the baby brother of two sisters, the apple of his mother’s eye, a college football player who eventually went on to become the chief wildlife law enforcement officer for the state of South Carolina. I have never seen my brother-in-law tear up, but when he gave the eulogy for Uncle Bill, he had to pause. Bill was his mentor, the one who taught him to hunt, a life-long friend who kept the light on when life became a challenge in his

