It’s that time of year, time for the Roll-in. That’s what my husband’s family calls their pre-Thanksgiving gathering on Wednesday night. Sometime in the 1980s as the oldest grandchildren had started off to college, Nana and Dad started hosting everyone not just for Thanksgiving Day, but the night before as well. As those grandchildren grew up, got married, and had children of their own, Wednesday night brought everyone together, even if they scattered to the in-laws on Thursday. The last couple of years have been a slimmer crowd because of Covid-19, but this year, it looks like we’re all coming back, with one exception.
We lost Uncle Bill this fall. He was the baby brother of two sisters, the apple of his mother’s eye, a college football player who eventually went on to become the chief wildlife law enforcement officer for the state of South Carolina. I have never seen my brother-in-law tear up, but when he gave the eulogy for Uncle Bill, he had to pause. Bill was his mentor, the one who taught him to hunt, a life-long friend who kept the light on when life became a challenge in his
college years, his person. I had to follow one of the most beautiful eulogies
I’ve ever heard. I arranged for my brother-in-law to go first in case anything
some sadness. Now it was my turn to pull myself together and preach the Gospel.
I share this because I know there are some of you who will have an empty place or two at your Thanksgiving tables. For some, the loss will be a grandparent or older relative. Sadness and good stories will intermingle as you enjoy your heaping plates of turkey and dressing. For others, the loss will cut deeper than you thought possible — a child, a spouse, a sibling, a best friend. Maybe a loved one is serving somewhere overseas, unable to join the family for the first time. Or you could be someone newly divorced or separated, transitioning to a new family configuration, figuring out holidays and sharing time with your kids. You may feel liberated or regretful or both at the same time. Life doesn’t happen in black and white; it’s mostly shades of gray, especially when it comes to our most intimate relationships. Even the best relationships require a deep dive into complexity and figuring out how to make things work for everyone. The holidays amplify whatever emotions we feel — making our joys more joyful and our sadness harder to bear.
I write, not to make a wonderful holiday sad, but to acknowledge that all the wonderfulness of the upcoming season comes with some baggage for most of us. We feel loss and regret, absence and roads not taken a little more acutely this time of year. Life isn’t a perfect Hallmark Christmas movie. It’s more like
the classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which, even with its happy ending, features a man who contemplates whether the world would have been better off without him in it. Life is full of delight and hardship, love and struggle, and many unanswered questions. We learn to live faithfully through the ups and downs with trust that the end of our story is known by
the One who was there at the beginning.
As you gather this next week, I hope
you will offer a prayer of thanks for those
you love, those you have lost, those you struggle with, those you can’t stand, and those whom you know need prayer more
than you. There are people in our community with no family, no home, and no Thanksgiving table with a place for them. Churches and other groups will reach out to some of these neighbors to share
a bit of blessing and some Thanksgiving food. Do what you
St. Francis said in his prayer that it is in giving that we receive. This time of year, the spiritual practice of giving is one way we can all grow in faith
and just maybe, the empty places at our tables will be filled
gives to us and the grace we give to each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.