Enter into His gates with Thanksgiving, and into courts with praise. Be thankful to Him and bless His name. ~Psalm 100:4.
This Psalm tells us to remember God’s goodness and dependability and then to worship with Thanksgiving. Since this is the day we set aside to give thanks, which should be every day, we pause to celebrate.
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says, "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. This does not mean that every minute of the day you are praying, but it means to always have a prayerful attitude. Sometimes all we can say is a short one, like "Lord have mercy". This is not a substitute for the regular time we spend with Him in prayer. Paul does not say that we should thank God for everything that happens to us, but in everything. Evil does not come from God, so we should not thank Him for it, but when it strikes, we can still be thankful for His presence and for the good that He will accomplish through the distress.
There are others scriptures pertaining to Thanksgiving: 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, 1 Chronicles 16:34 (ESV), Psalms 95:1-5 (NKJV), Phillipians 4:4-7, Colossians 3:15-17, Psalms 107:1-3 (ESV), and 2 Corinthians 9:15.
Ways to give thanks to God includes studying/reading The Bible, prayer, worship, attending church, serving and loving others, glorifying God, and doing God’s will. The more we thank Him, the more we see Him working in us and around us. If you chase Jesus as hard as you chase the things you think you want, you’ll wind up with more than you’ll ever need. No matter what is going on in your life, God is leading you somewhere. Everything is the way it is for a reason. God can bring the greatest of blessings from the worst circumstances.
Believe and have faith in His plans. When you replace, 'why is this happening to me' with 'what is this trying to teach me,' then everything shifts. Don’t close the book when bad things happen in your life. Just turn the page and begin a new chapter.
Remember this: No matter what’s going on in your life, there is always something to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.