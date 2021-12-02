In the parking lot of the Bremen Village shopping center, a Thanksgiving turkey shook her tail feathers and encouraged people to follow suit early Thanksgiving morning.
It’s cold, yelled Erin Waldrop, who donned the turkey costume in honor of the holiday. Get moving, she yelled as participants in the Wobble Before You Gobble 5K milled around the parking lot. Soon, as music blared from a speaker set up near the entrance of Ladies Way Fitness, others joined in as she danced them through some exercises to warm them up before the race started.
The race was the inaugural Thanksgiving Day event of what Waldrop and Tara Chapman, co-owners of Ladies Way Fitness, hope will become annual.
“We don’t have any race on Thanksgiving in Bremen,” Waldrop said of the reasons for staging the 5K. “And we wanted to be able to support Haralson County families.”
The 5K was a fundraiser to help local families who might not otherwise celebrate Christmas. It raised $5,000 to be distributed by Haralson County Family Connection to organizations including Giving Tree, Shop with a Cop, Toys for Tots and Caring Christmas. This will be in addition to what those organizations have already raised over the year, said Jennifer Dobbs, of Haralson County Family Connection, and every bit helps. The organizations serve more than 1,000 children throughout the county, Dobbs said.
“It’s a huge need in Haralson County from (ages) 0 to 18,” Dobbs said.
Many of the people there for the race were members of Ladies Way Fitness.
Tabiatha Tallent, one of the sponsors of the event through her nonprofit, Essie’s Gift Ministries, an organization that serves families dealing with the loss of an infant or miscarriage, heard about the race at the gym.
It was her first 5K, Tallent said, adding with a laugh that she wasn’t ready.
“I’m going to walk,” she said firmly.
Michaela Herrell, who came with Tallent, also said this was her first 5K, but she thought she would run at least part of the race.
“I’m doing this so I can eat later,” she joked.
Kiley Thompson, a Buchanan resident and member of the gym, said she and her sister run every Thanksgiving already.
“This year, we got to come to something official, which is pretty exciting,” Thompson said. “And we’re benefitting a local charity.”
They weren’t the only ones who came to the race because it was a local fundraiser.
Father and daughter team, Kevin Muldoon and Brianna Muldoon, a member of the Bremen High School Cross Country Team, decided to run in Bremen so their registration fee would benefit local children. Brianna Muldoon runs in 5Ks regularly, including the Turkey Trot in Carroll County, her father said. She was excited to find something close to home to help local people, Brianna Muldoon said.
She and her dad had a friendly rivalry going into the race.
“Her boyfriend was going to race with her, Brody King, and he decided to sleep in,” Kevin Muldoon said. “So, I said I’d run it. I told her it’s mind over matter, that I can do anything for three miles, including beat my daughter.”
His daughter thought otherwise, though. He didn’t have a chance of beating her, she said with a smile.
Chapman was pleased with the turnout and happy that the gym was able to provide a fun, family activity on the holiday to benefit a good cause. She added that Thanksgiving is not just about enjoying what you have, it’s about helping others.
“To me giving thanks is about giving back,” Chapman said.
